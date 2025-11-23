ANPD Launches Oversight Dashboard To Monitor Data Protection Regulation

Oversight Dashboard compiles updated data on procedures, sanctions, and the Agency's priority topics, enhancing transparency and regulatory predictability for companies and public entities

On November 10, 2025, the National Data Protection Agency (ANPD) launched the Oversight Dashboard, an interactive tool in Power BI that gathers data on oversight procedures, preparatory measures, and sanctioning processes conducted by the Agency. The goal is to enhance transparency and enable society to monitor, in a simple and dynamic way, ANPD's activities in enforcing the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

According to the General Coordination for Oversight (CGF), the Dashboard allows real-time monitoring of indicators on the number of procedures initiated, ongoing, and completed, as well as their distribution by topic, economic sector, type of data controller, and procedural stage. The data can be filtered by year, category, and type of procedure, providing greater clarity on ANPD's oversight activities and on the evolution of the sanctioning regime since the start of administrative sanctions in August 2021.

The tool also integrates with other active transparency initiatives already implemented by the Agency, such as the Public Search of the Electronic Information System (SEI) and the panels of security incidents reported to the ANPD, which provide consolidated data from 2025 and previous years.

The launch of the Dashboard represents a significant step forward in consolidating the ANPD's regulatory governance, strengthening public accountability and regulatory predictability for data processors. By allowing companies, public agencies, and other interested parties to understand the scope, frequency, and priority areas of enforcement, the tool contributes to the improvement of compliance programs and the alignment of corporate practices with the requirements of the LGPD.

Finally, the ANPD reinforced its invitation to civil society, experts, and public and private organizations to submit suggestions and comments that could improve the Oversight Dashboard, consolidating it as an effective instrument for social control and monitoring of the Agency's actions. Contributions can be sent directly to the email address fiscalizacao@anpd.gov.br.

