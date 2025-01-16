Italian Hub Questions & Answers

What historical period is Poland going through industrially and commercially?

Poland is experiencing a transformative period of industrial and commercial evolution. Significant investments are being directed toward renewable energy, infrastructure projects like the Central Communication Hub and technology-driven industries. Additionally, Poland's strong export capabilities and growing role as a nearshoring destination in Europe make it a focal point for both local and international investors.

Poland and Italy share a strong appreciation for tradition and innovation, making the current period of industrial evolution in Poland a particularly interesting time for collaboration. Both countries value family-owned businesses, which are often drivers of their economies, and this cultural commonality fosters a mutual understanding in business dealings.

From an M&A perspective, how do you see the year that is ending? What is your outlook for the year ahead?

2024 has been a dynamic year for M&A in Poland, with notable cross-border activity. Italian companies like Euricom, Regas and Guala Closures have been particularly active, acquiring stakes in strategic Polish firms.

Looking ahead to 2025, the M&A landscape appears promising, driven by Poland's robust industrial base and incentives for foreign investors. Sectors such as renewable energy, technology and real estate are likely to see sustained interest.

What opportunities do you see for renewable projects in the short and medium term?

In the short term, renewable energy projects are being fuelled by Poland's commitment to the EU's energy transition goals, focusing on wind and solar power installations. In the medium term, opportunities lie in hydrogen production, energy storage solutions and cross-border infrastructure projects that integrate renewable energy sources across Europe.

Is there still space for opportunities in the banking sector?

The banking sector in Poland remains dynamic, particularly in areas like fintech innovation, digital banking services and green financing. Poland's strong regulatory environment and growing digital adoption present continued opportunities for both domestic growth and international partnerships.

How is the private equity sector performing?

Private equity in Poland is thriving, with funds increasingly targeting mid-market companies and sectors such as technology, manufacturing and logistics. Players like 21 Concordia are strategically positioned to drive growth, leveraging local market expertise while attracting international investors.

Have you worked with Italian companies? Where would you suggest they invest?

Yes, we've had the opportunity to collaborate with Italian companies in sectors like energy, manufacturing and food production. For Italian investors, promising areas include renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and Poland's growing logistics infrastructure. Projects like the Central Communication Hub also represent a strategic opportunity for Italian firms with expertise in large-scale infrastructure.

Italy's deep-rooted appreciation for design and innovation aligns seamlessly with Poland's rising focus on high-quality manufacturing and modern infrastructure development. This cultural synergy enhances trust and collaboration, making Poland a natural destination for Italian investments.

Conversely, are there interests from Polish investors in Italy? In which sectors?

Polish investors are increasingly active in Italy, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, logistics and retail. Recent examples include Kotniz's acquisition of Metalstyle and Ostrovit's partnership in the Italian market. Polish companies are attracted to Italy's established market and strategic location in Southern Europe.

Both nations have a strong connection to their heritage and a love for art, food and family values, which creates a unique bond and makes business relationships warmer and more personal.

Are there any particularly attractive sectors? Tax breaks? State aid?

Poland offers a range of attractive sectors for investment, including renewables, real estate and advanced manufacturing. Investors benefit from tax breaks through the Polish Investment Zone (PIZ), public grants and other government incentives aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability. State aid is also available for large infrastructure and R&D projects, enhancing the country's appeal as an investment destination. Due to the introduction of the Global Minimum Tax (GloBE), we can expect the development of grant projects implemented by the government administration, the Polish Development Bank (BGK) or the Polish Development Fund (PFR), which should in time replace the tax exemptions in the PIZ.

Could the "Central Communication Hub" be attractive for Italian companies?

Absolutely. The Central Communication Hub represents one of the largest infrastructure projects in Europe and is a gateway to long-term collaboration. Italian companies with expertise in construction, logistics and technology integration are well-positioned to participate. This initiative aligns with Poland's broader vision of becoming a regional logistics powerhouse.

The Polish and Italian emphasis on connectivity – both physical and interpersonal – makes the Central Communication Hub a project that Italian firms can approach with enthusiasm. The shared sentiment of creating spaces that facilitate people coming together resonates deeply in both cultures.

Why Poland and Italy make great partners?

Both Poland and Italy have rich histories and deep cultural ties to Europe, which create a foundation of mutual respect and understanding. From the shared importance of community and family values to a passion for innovation, these similarities strengthen the emotional and professional bonds between businesses from both countries. This cultural affinity is often reflected in the ease of collaboration and the shared vision for sustainable growth.

The long-standing presence of Italian industry giants such as FCA, Brembo, Magneti Marelli, Pirelli, Ferrero, Mapei, Marcegaglia, Cantoni, Zignago, Augusta Westland, Bacardi Martini and Indesit in Poland reflects the synergy between the two nations. These businesses have fostered a culture of collaboration that continues to drive innovation and growth.

How does establishing the Italian Hub align with Schoenherr's response to the growing Italian presence in CEE?

As Central and Eastern Europe continues to attract increasing interest from Italian investors, Schoenherr has recognised the need to create an Italian Hub, expanding its Italian Desk to better serve the region's growing demand for legal expertise in cross-border transactions.

With Italian companies increasingly eyeing CEE as a region for investment, the Italian Hub will provide seamless legal services across multiple jurisdictions. The hub ensures that Italian businesses entering any CEE country receive consistent, high-quality support, while also assisting CEE investors exploring opportunities in Italy.

The Italian desk focuses on the nuances of both the Italian and CEE legal landscapes, allowing Schoenherr to offer tailored advice that addresses the specific regulatory, tax and business environments in each country. This expertise is critical in sectors such as manufacturing, technology, renewable energy and infrastructure, where Italian firms have a strong presence. By understanding the shared cultural ties and business practices between Italy and CEE countries, the Italian Hub fosters stronger relationships with Italian clients and builds trust through personalised services that resonate with Italian values of quality, family-run businesses and long-term partnerships.

The CEE region presents significant investment opportunities, particularly in emerging markets where Italy's expertise in advanced manufacturing, logistics and clean energy aligns well with the region's growth trajectory. Schoenherr's Italian Hub is uniquely positioned to facilitate these investments, providing legal guidance on everything from mergers and acquisitions to real estate and infrastructure projects.

With its Italian Hub, Schoenherr has positioned itself as a key player in facilitating cross-border transactions within CEE, reinforcing its reputation as a leading law firm for Italian investors looking to expand into the region and for CEE businesses seeking to tap into the Italian market.

This initiative solidifies Schoenherr's commitment to providing top-tier legal solutions for Italian investors across Central and Eastern Europe, reflecting both the growing importance of the region and the firm's long-term strategic vision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.