New Requirement For Balancing Service Recipients To Cover The Costs Of Maintaining Balancing Capacity In Latvia

Considering the desynchronisation of the transmission systems of the Baltic States from the circle of BRELL amendments to the Electricity Network Code have come into force, introducing a new requirement for balancing service recipients to cover the costs of maintaining balancing capacity.

According to the amendments these costs will be covered by the TSO from its own funds until 1 July 2025. However, from 1 July balancing service recipients will be responsible for covering these maintenance costs.

From 1 July to 31 December 2025, the following fixed balancing reserve maintenance costs will apply:

00 EUR/MWh for the electricity consumed in the balancing service recipient's imbalance zone;

07 EUR/MWh for the total imbalance volume of the balancing service recipient.

For the future period starting from next year the TSO shall publish the calculated balancing capacity maintenance prices for the settlement period on its website no later than 2 months prior thereto.

It is expected that the costs of maintaining balancing capacity could decrease after November of this year, as the electricity storage battery systems of TSO will begin operating.

Originally Published 28 March 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.