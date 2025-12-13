Year-end Land Tax And Foreign Surcharge – What You Need To Know

With 31 December 2025 fast approaching, if you have not done so already, we encourage you to review/double check your property arrangements and documentation. Assessments for land tax and foreign surcharge are issued around this time, and understanding your obligations now can help you avoid unexpected liabilities.

We have recently seen an increase in reviews in certain areas, including:

Land tax or surcharge considerations for Australians moving overseas . Changes in residency can impact your obligations, so it's important to check your position.

. Changes in residency can impact your obligations, so it's important to check your position. Purchasing property through a family trust. Ensuring an effective foreign beneficiary exclusion clause is in place can prevent triggering the foreign surcharge.

Early planning and careful review of trust deeds, residency status, and property ownership structures can help you minimise risk and ensure compliance.

For more guidance, please see our previous articles:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.