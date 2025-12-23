Australian High Court's PepsiCo Decision: Key Tax Insights From Belgium And The Netherlands

The recent judgment by the Australian High Court in the PepsiCo case has sparked significant interest in international tax circles. At the core of the debate: can a fee for the purchase of goods include an "embedded royalty"?

Key insights

The Australian High Court denied the existence of an "embedded royalty" in the PepsiCo case.

In international practice, divergence in the interpretation of the royalty concept may lead to double taxation.

Clear contractual arrangements and proper documentation are important to prevent disputes and double taxation.

What the High Court decided

In a ruling that, in our view, rightly – favored the taxpayer, the High Court concluded that a fee paid for the purchase of goods does not constitute remuneration for the use of copyrighted brands required to market those goods. This distinction is critical because it separates the price of goods from intellectual property considerations.

Would Belgian or Dutch Courts agree?

The question remains: would a Belgian or Dutch tax court reach the same conclusion? This case underscores that the qualification of royalties – and particularly embedded royalties – is highly dependent on the factual and contractual context. National legal systems and tax treaties often treat these concepts differently, and divergent interpretations in cross-border situations can result in double taxation on the same income.

Practical takeaways for Multinationals

For multinational enterprises, this decision is a reminder to:

Understand varying definitions of royalties under domestic law and tax treaties.

Consider tax implications early when drafting contracts, not just civil law qualifications.

Ensure clear agreements and documentation of all components in an arrangement to mitigate disputes and avoid potential double taxation.

