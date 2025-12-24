ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Payday Super

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
The Treasury Laws Amendment (Payday Superannuation) Bill 2025 and the Superannuation Guarantee Charge Amendment Bill 2025...
Australia Tax
Amanda Spinks and Nathan Hamilton
Amanda Spinks’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Business & Consumer Services industries

Payday Super Roadmap

1723868a.jpg

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Payday Superannuation) Bill 2025 and the Superannuation Guarantee Charge Amendment Bill 2025 (collectively hereafter referred to as "the Bills") received Royal Assent on November 6, 2025.

The Bills instruct the implementation of Payday Super from 1 July 2026. In parallel, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) released Draft Practical Compliance Guideline (PCG) 2025/D5, outlining the risk-based approach it will take when allocating compliance resources during the regime's first year.

What Is Payday Super?

Under the current SG regime, employers can make super contributions on a quarterly basis. Payday Super will change that. Starting 1 July 2026, employers will be required to pay SG contributions at the same time as salary or wages are paid — or no later than seven business days thereafter. There are very few exceptions to this seven-day rule, one limited exception being for new employees.

This reform is designed to:

  • Minimise unpaid superannuation
  • Increase transparency
  • Support better retirement outcomes for Australian workers

What should employers do to prepare for this change?

1723868b.jpg

Summary of Key Changes

1723868c.jpg

Originally published 16 December 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Amanda Spinks
Amanda Spinks
Photo of Nathan Hamilton
Nathan Hamilton
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More