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8 April 2026

ADR In Personal Injury Claims: A Comparison Between The Approach In England And Wales And Queensland, Australia (Podcast)

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Gatehouse Chambers

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Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
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In this podcast, Charles Bagot KC of Gatehouse Chambers and Janine Clark, Partner at Clyde & Co in Brisbane, explore the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in personal injury claims.
Australia Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Charles Bagot KC
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In this podcast, Charles Bagot KC of Gatehouse Chambers and Janine Clark, Partner at Clyde & Co in Brisbane, explore the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in personal injury claims. They compare the approaches in England and Wales and Queensland, Australia, highlighting key differences, practical considerations, and lessons for practitioners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Charles Bagot KC
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