ADR In Personal Injury Claims: A Comparison Between The Approach In England And Wales And Queensland, Australia (Podcast)

In this podcast, Charles Bagot KC of Gatehouse Chambers and Janine Clark, Partner at Clyde & Co in Brisbane, explore the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in personal injury claims. They compare the approaches in England and Wales and Queensland, Australia, highlighting key differences, practical considerations, and lessons for practitioners.

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