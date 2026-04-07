Escaping “Zombie” Funds: Court Supervision Over Cayman ELPs When GP-Led Liquidations Stall

Cayman exempted limited partnerships (ELPs) can drift into “zombie” territory when a GP‑led voluntary liquidation (VL) drags on without distributions and with limited transparency. In such cases, limited partners (LPs) have a practical route to reset governance: applying for the voluntary liquidation to continue under court supervision, with independent official liquidators appointed to take control of the wind‑up.

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Overview

Cayman exempted limited partnerships (ELPs) can drift into “zombie” territory when a GP‑led voluntary liquidation (VL) drags on without distributions and with limited transparency. In such cases, limited partners (LPs) have a practical route to reset governance: applying for the voluntary liquidation to continue under court supervision, with independent official liquidators appointed to take control of the wind‑up.

Background

This article takes a specific “zombie” fund scenario as an illustrative example. The ELP in question commenced operations over ten years ago and had been in voluntary liquidation for almost three years. Despite audited financial statements confirming the continued holding of assets, no distributions were made to LPs during the liquidation period.

A group of major LPs holding a decisive economic and voting interest supported replacing the GP (which had assumed the role of voluntary liquidator) with independent officeholders and sought the Court’s supervision of the winding-up.

The Grand Court granted the application and ordered that the voluntary liquidation continue under court supervision, removing the GP’s powers to conduct the winding-up, and appointed two independent official liquidators. The order vested the partnership’s rights and property in the joint official liquidators and conferred standard official liquidators’ powers, including control over books and records, bank accounts, and the ability to convene meetings.

Legal Framework

Section 36(13) of the Exempted Limited Partnership Act (2025 Revision) provides that, once a winding‑up has commenced, the Court may order that someone other than any liquidator named under a contract wind up the partnership’s affairs. Read together with section 36(3)(g), the Court may make such orders and give such directions as are just and equitable, including continuing the winding‑up under its supervision.

The authorities relied upon in our example include In the Matter of ECM Straits Fund I, LP (Grand Court) and One Thousand & One Africa Voices Fund I, LP (CICA), which recognise the breadth of the Court’s supervisory jurisdiction and confirm that contractual liquidation machinery does not oust that jurisdiction where intervention is warranted.

Key Takeaways for Investors

A stalled GP-led voluntary liquidation is not a dead end. This case underscores that a prolonged and unproductive voluntary liquidation—characterised by an absence of distributions, limited transparency, and inertia following expiry of the fund term—is not something LPs must simply endure. Even where a GP has formally placed a fund into voluntary liquidation, the Cayman Court can intervene if the process ceases to serve its intended purpose. Importantly, no finding of misconduct is required. The focus is whether the liquidation is being conducted in a manner that is fair, effective and aligned with investor interests.

The Court can displace the general partner and impose independent oversight. The decision confirms that contractual primacy does not constrain the Court’s statutory jurisdiction under section 36 of the Exempted Limited Partnership Act. Where confidence in a GP-controlled liquidation has broken down, the Court may: remove the GP from responsibility for the winding-up;

continue the liquidation under court supervision; and

appoint independent official liquidators with full statutory powers. This provides a clean governance reset, transferring control of assets, records and decision making from a conflicted or ineffective manager to court appointed fiduciaries.

Court supervision is a pragmatic solution, not a last resort sanction. A supervision order is not punitive. It is a practical mechanism designed to restore momentum, transparency and accountability to a stalled liquidation. Once independent liquidators are appointed, they operate under clear statutory duties, with the ability to realise assets, manage expenses, investigate past conduct if necessary, and progress distributions without being constrained by the GP’s continuing commercial interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.