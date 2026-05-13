Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Andrew Vella

Special counsel Andrew Vella from the litigation and dispute resolution team sits down with private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem for an engaging conversation about his professional journey and what drives...

Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.

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In this episode of 'Coffee with CGW', special counsel Andrew Vella from our litigation and dispute resolution team joins private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem for a lively chat over coffee.

In this episode of ‘Coffee with CGW’, special counsel Andrew Vella from our litigation and dispute resolution team joins private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem for a lively chat over coffee. In this candid conversation, we delve into Andrew’s background, explore his life outside CGW and discuss what gets him excited about his work.

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