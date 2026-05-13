Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Andrew Vella

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
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In this episode of 'Coffee with CGW', special counsel Andrew Vella from our litigation and dispute resolution team joins private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem for a lively chat over coffee.
In this episode of ‘Coffee with CGW’, special counsel Andrew Vella from our litigation and dispute resolution team joins private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem for a lively chat over coffee. In this candid conversation, we delve into Andrew’s background, explore his life outside CGW and discuss what gets him excited about his work.
Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.
This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.[View Source]