Mandatory Final Offers and Settlement Formalities: Understanding Allen v Brother International

For Queensland personal injury lawyers, a recent Supreme Court decision provides important clarification on two separate issues affecting the mandatory final offer (MFO) process: what makes an MFO compliant with statutory requirements, and when settlements actually become binding.

In Allen v Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd; WorkCover Queensland v Allen [2025] QSC 129, Sullivan J addressed these questions in the context of a disputed workers' compensation settlement. While the case involved an unusual "self-accepting" offer mechanism, the judgment contains significant obiter commentary on settlement formalities that practitioners need to understand.

The Facts

Glen Allen, represented by his litigation guardian, made a final written offer to settle his workers' compensation claim for $1.8 million. His offer included an unusual clause 3 which stated:

"If WorkCover's Written Final Offer is more than the Claimant's Written Final Offer, the Claimant hereby accepts WorkCover's Written Final Offer".

WorkCover's offer was $2 million. Both parties then claimed they had accepted the other's offer, leading to competing applications to the Supreme Court.

The Primary Decision: What Makes a Valid Section 292 Offer?

Sullivan J held that neither party had accepted the other's offer. The reasoning turned on the specific agreement the parties had made about how to exchange their MFOs.

The parties had agreed to:

Adjourn the compulsory conference Physically exchange their final written offers simultaneously at 4pm on 10 October 2024

His Honour found that this created a contractual process with an implied term: both parties must exchange offers that comply with s 292(2) WCRA - meaning offers which, if accepted, would dispose of the claim.

Allen's clause 3 meant his offer was only capable of acceptance if WorkCover's offer was lower than $1.8 million. Because WorkCover's offer was actually $2 million, Allen had failed to provide an offer capable of acceptance by WorkCover. This breached the agreed exchange process.

Sullivan J drew an analogy with Harvela Investments Ltd v Royal Trust Co of Canada (CI) Ltd [1986] AC 207 - a case about compliance with tender processes. Just as a referential bid breached the tender rules in Harvela, Allen's self-accepting offer breached the agreed exchange process here.

Key point: The decision was based on the specific circumstances where parties had agreed to a simultaneous physical exchange of compliant s 292 offers. It doesn't establish a general principle that all "conditional" MFOs are invalid.

The Critical Obiter: When Do Settlements Become Binding?

While Sullivan J found no settlement had been reached, he went on to address (in obiter) two important questions about settlement formalities.

Issue 1: Does Section 293 WCRA Prevent Settlements Binding Before Discharge is Signed?

Section 293 provides:"If a claim or contribution claim is settled before the start of a court proceeding, the parties to the settlement must sign a discharge for the claim".

In Bishop v Woolworths Ltd [2008] QSC 154, Wilson J had held (also in obiter) that s 293 meant no binding settlement exists until a discharge is signed.

Sullivan J respectfully disagreed with Bishop.

His Honour's reasoning included:

The statutory language: Section 293 is structured grammatically as "If a claim is settled...the parties must sign a discharge". The condition is that a claimissettled - only then does the requirement to sign a discharge arise. This suggests the settlement exists first, and the discharge follows. Consistency with the statutory scheme: The WCRA repeatedly uses contractual language - "offers", "acceptance", "settlement". Section 292(2) specifically requires offers "that would dispose of the claim if the offer...were accepted". This contemplates that acceptance of an offer creates a settlement. The explanatory memorandumstates the discharge "makes the agreement binding" but this is consistent with the discharge being a statutory condition subsequent, not a condition precedent to contract formation. Practical consequences: Allowing either party to resile from a settlement at any time before a discharge is signed would be inconsistent with the Act's objects of avoiding"undue delay, expense and technicality". What is a "discharge"? WorkCover argued "discharge" meant their standard deed with additional terms and conditions. Sullivan J rejected this, finding s 293 simply requires"a document (or possibly documents) bearing a signature of each of the parties...which expresses that there is a discharge of the claim."

At [123], his Honour stated:

"If the intent or purpose of the Act had been that there is no settlement unless and until it is in writing executed by both parties, then the Act could easily have expressed this...Section 293 does not in any convincing way present as such an intended mechanism".

Practical implication: If Sullivan J's analysis is correct, acceptance of a compliant MFO creates a binding settlement, with s 293 requiring the parties to subsequently formalise it by signing a discharge document.

Issue 2: Section 59(2) Public Trustee Act and Incapacitated Claimants

Sullivan J also addressed (in obiter) whether settlements involving incapacitated persons are binding before court sanction under s 59(2) of the Public Trustee Act 1978.

His Honour preferred the approach in NSW authorities (Azar v Kathirgamalingan [2012] NSWCA 429) and the Queensland decisionAffoo v Public Trustee of Queensland [2012] 1 Qd R 408 over English authorities likeDietz v Lennig Chemicals Ltd[1969] 1 AC 170.

The key distinction: s 59(2) uses different language than s 59(1). Section 59(1) states settlements "shall not...be valid" without sanction. Section 59(2) simply states claims"may be settled or compromised...with the sanction" of the court.

Sullivan J found this language permits a binding contract to exist prior to sanction, subject to an implied term requiring both parties to seek the necessary approval. The sanction becomes a condition precedent to performance, not to contract formation.

What Does Section 292(2) Actually Require?

At [119], Sullivan J made an important observation:

"Section 292(2)...contemplates that the offer in that case is one which, if accepted, will dispose of the claim. That particular section therefore requires that all of the terms and conditions for the settlement must be contained in that offer".

This aligns with general UCPR authorities finding offers invalid where they're"subject to execution of a deed containing terms as may be agreed" - because they contain an agreement to agree.

The key question: Does an MFO stating "$X in settlement, subject to execution of our standard discharge deed" comply with s 292(2)?

Sullivan J's analysis suggests:

If the "discharge deed" simply confirms the settlement (consistent with s 293), it's likely acceptable.

If the "discharge deed" introduces additional substantive terms not in the MFO, it may render the offer incapable of disposing of the claim if accepted.

Practical Guidance for Practitioners

For Claimants:

Consider whether to accept WorkCover's terminology: If WorkCover's MFO says "subject to execution of our discharge deed" then ask to see the deed first. If it contains only administrative provisions (confirmation of settlement, payment mechanics, standard releases), it may not be problematic. Watch for additional substantive terms: If the proposed discharge introduces terms beyond simply documenting the settlement (such as confidentiality clauses, non-disparagement provisions, indemnities for Medicare/Centrelink refunds, or releases extending beyond the settled claim), these should have been included in the MFO itself under s 292(2). Post-acceptance introduction of such terms may render the original MFO non-compliant as an offer that doesn't truly "dispose of the claim if accepted". Don't assume settlements are unenforceable without discharge: While Bishop remains binding authority, Sullivan J's contrary analysis is persuasive obiter. If a dispute arises about whether acceptance of an MFO created a binding settlement, Allen provides strong support for arguing it did.

For Insurers:

Include all material terms in your MFO: If you want specific releases, indemnities, or confidentiality provisions, either: Include them expressly in the MFO itself, or

Attach a draft discharge deed and expressly incorporate it into your MFO. Avoid post-acceptance surprises: Don't rely onBishopto allow you to add terms after acceptance. Sullivan J's analysis suggests this approach is vulnerable to challenge. Consider specifying acceptance mechanism: At [83], Sullivan J noted parties can specify how offers must be accepted (e.g., "acceptance must be in writing signed by an authorized representative and returned to..."). This prevents acceptance races and disputes.

For All Practitioners:

Don't use self-accepting offer clauses: The clause 3 mechanism inAllenwas found to be non-compliant with s 292(2). While the decision turned on the specific agreed exchange process, the reasoning suggests self-accepting offers are problematic because they may not provide an offer "that would dispose of the claim if accepted".

The Unanswered Question

Allen doesn't definitively resolve whether an MFO stating "subject to execution of WorkCover's standard discharge deed" is valid under s 292(2).

Sullivan J's obiter suggests:

Section 293 requires a discharge to be signed after settlement

But s 293 doesn't define "discharge" as WorkCover's standard multi-page deed with additional terms

Section 292(2) requires all settlement terms to be in the offer

Therefore, substantive terms can't be added via a "standard discharge" post-acceptance

However, until this issue is squarely decided, practitioners should:

Treat Bishop as binding authority (settlements not binding until discharge signed) while recognising Sullivan J's contrary view provides strong grounds for argument

Ensure MFOs contain all material terms, not just a quantum

If in doubt, expressly attach and incorporate any discharge deed into the MFO itself

Conclusion

Allen v Brother International provides important guidance on MFO compliance and settlement formalities, even though much of the analysis is obiter dicta.

The core message: certainty requires completeness. If your MFO genuinely disposes of the claim if accepted - meaning all material terms are included or incorporated - it complies with s 292(2). If acceptance requires further negotiation or agreement on terms, you may have a problem.

And while the status of Bishop v Woolworths remains uncertain, practitioners should note that a Supreme Court judge has now comprehensively explained why settlements under the WCRA may bind upon acceptance of an MFO, with the s 293 discharge requirement serving as a subsequent formality rather than a precondition to contract formation.

For practitioners dealing with disputed settlements, Allen provides persuasive authority that acceptance of a compliant MFO creates immediate contractual obligations, even if formalization remains incomplete.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.