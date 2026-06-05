TGIF 29 May 2026 – When Will A Court Discount A Receiver’s Remuneration?

This week’s TGIF considers the recent decision of the Queensland Supreme Court in White Rook Pty Ltd v White Horizon Pty Ltd (No 2) [2026] QSC 86 where the Court applied proportionality principles and reduced a court-appointed receiver’s remuneration by 15%.

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This week’s TGIF considers the recent decision of the Queensland Supreme Court in White Rook Pty Ltd v White Horizon Pty Ltd (No 2) [2026] QSC 86 where the Court applied proportionality principles and reduced a court-appointed receiver’s remuneration by 15%.

This case related to an application by a court-appointed receiver for approval of remuneration, costs and expenses incurred over the course of a 15-year receivership.

The Supreme Court of Queensland fixed the receiver’s remuneration at a 15% reduction from the amount claimed.

In fixing the remuneration, the Court considered the sufficiency of the evidence to support the remuneration claimed, proportionality principles, the receiver’s obligation to exercise commercial judgement. The Court also considered the receiver’s failure to:

seek ‘Beddoe’ type orders (a Beddoe order is a court order authorising a trustee to initiate or defend legal proceedings using trust funds provided they act in good faith and with full disclosure) in relation to litigation commenced by the receivers, which was ultimately legally unsuccessful in one case and commercially unsuccessful in the other; and

make an earlier application to fix remuneration.

Key takeaways

A court-appointed receiver’s failure to seek ‘Beddoe’ type orders regarding legal proceedings or a delay in bringing an application to fix remuneration may result in a reduction of remuneration.



Proportionality is a key component of reasonableness in assessing a receiver’s remuneration, i.e. the work done must be proportionate to the size of the fund, the difficulty and importance of the task, and the benefit obtained.



Receivers who allow a receivership to continue for an extended period, without seeking court approval of remuneration or ‘Beddoe’ type orders (where available) risk having their remuneration and legal costs reduced on the basis that the ongoing receivership was not commercially justified.

Background

In June 2011, receivers were appointed over a dissolved land development partnership between the trustees of two trusts. The partnership’s assets were largely sold by 2012, but finalisation of the receivership was delayed by two sets of court proceedings that were not resolved until 2025. Throughout this period, the receiver did not seek ‘Beddoe’ type orders in relation to the court proceedings or make an application to fix their remuneration.

By the time the remuneration application was brought, the partnership’s equity position had been negative for several consecutive years and the receivership had consumed nearly the entirety of the funds realised from the sale of partnership assets.

Legal issues

The Court was asked to determine whether some limitation was appropriate when determining the receiver’s remuneration, costs and expenses for the whole period of the receivership and whether any such limitation extended to legal costs and other outlays.

The Court’s determination

The Court fixed the receiver’s remuneration at a 15% reduction from the amount claimed.

The reduction reflected various factors including the Court’s view that, by approximately mid-2018, the receivers should have appreciated the assets had been realised six years before, the partnership’s equity had been negative for four consecutive years, one of the court proceedings on foot was doomed to fail, and the other court proceeding on foot ought to have been dealt with more expeditiously and was of limited value.

The Court allowed outlays (excluding legal costs) in full, allowed pre-2018 legal costs in full, and reduced legal costs post-2018.

What this means for receivers

This decision is a timely reminder that court-appointed receivers are expected to exercise active commercial judgment throughout a receivership. Several practical implications flow from the decision.

Seek ‘Beddoe’ orders before commencing or continuing litigation

The decision highlights the importance of considering whether it is appropriate to seek ‘Beddoe’ type orders in circumstances where such orders are available. A Beddoe application would require a receiver to present a court with a candid assessment of prospects and costs, and expose at an early stage whether the litigation is commercially justified. Receivers who bypass this safeguard do so at their own risk as, absent a ‘Beddoe’ type order, a court will scrutinise the reasonableness of the decision to litigate and may deprive the receiver of remuneration and costs associated with the proceedings.

Apply for remuneration approval without delay

A receiver’s failure to seek court approval of remuneration may itself be treated as a source of inefficiency and cost. A timely application will allow a court to scrutinise the ongoing financial position of the receivership and the wisdom of continuing any litigation. Receivers in complex or lengthy receiverships should consider bringing interim remuneration applications, particularly where funds are diminishing and the ongoing costs of the receivership risk becoming disproportionate to any likely recovery.

Monitor proportionality as the receivership progresses

The Court confirmed proportionality is an important consideration in determining reasonableness, i.e. the work done must be proportionate to the size of the fund, the benefit or gain to be obtained and the difficulty and importance of the task. Receivers should regularly benchmark their ongoing costs against the value of remaining assets and anticipated recoveries. Where the financial position has deteriorated significantly, continuing to incur substantial costs without judicial oversight may invite a reduction in remuneration.

Act with commercial efficiency

The decision highlights the importance of receivers pursuing claims expeditiously. Receivers who allow proceedings to languish – particularly where a claim is of modest value – may find their remuneration reduced or disallowed. The decision underscores that receivers are expected to deploy commercial judgment and not merely act within their powers. A useful question to ask is whether a reasonably prudent person would lay out their own money in the same way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.