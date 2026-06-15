Commercial Litigation In 2026: Why The First 90 Days Decide Everything

Commercial litigation in Australia is becoming increasingly front-loaded, with courts placing greater emphasis on early evidence preservation, tighter pleadings and faster case management. Businesses delaying preparation can find themselves at a strategic disadvantage before proceedings have properly begun.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Article Insights

James Conomos’s articles from IR Global are most popular: in Australia

Commercial litigation in Australia is becoming increasingly front-loaded, with courts placing greater emphasis on early evidence preservation, tighter pleadings and faster case management. Businesses delaying preparation can find themselves at a strategic disadvantage before proceedings have properly begun.

The first 90 days of a dispute now carry far more weight than they once did. Early decisions around evidence, pleadings, internal investigations and strategy often shape the direction, cost and timing of the entire matter.

Litigation Is Becoming More Front-Loaded

Australian courts are placing increasing pressure on parties to identify the real issues in dispute early and move matters forward efficiently. Strict procedural timetables, early disclosure obligations and active judicial case management mean businesses can no longer afford to take a reactive approach once proceedings commence.

The opening stages of litigation are no longer simply procedural groundwork. They often determine how much leverage a party has throughout the life of the dispute.

Poor preparation at the outset can create problems that become expensive and difficult to fix later. Delays in securing evidence, inconsistent internal communications or poorly framed pleadings can weaken a party’s position before the substantive issues are even argued.

Early Evidence Preservation Matters

In most commercial disputes, documents are central. Emails, contracts, internal messaging platforms, meeting records, financial data and digital audit trails frequently become key evidence.

The difficulty is that electronic material can disappear quickly. Devices are replaced, staff leave businesses, files are overwritten and records are deleted as part of ordinary business operations. Once litigation is anticipated, failing to preserve relevant material can create significant evidentiary issues.

Businesses that act early are generally in a much stronger position. Preserving records, identifying key custodians and conducting early document reviews can reduce uncertainty and prevent disputes about missing or incomplete evidence later in the proceeding.

Metadata and digital records are also becoming increasingly important, particularly where the authenticity or timing of documents is challenged.

Pleadings Are More Important Than Ever

Commercial pleadings are becoming increasingly strategic. Courts expect parties to properly articulate their claims and defences at an early stage, rather than refining them gradually over time.

A well-prepared pleading does more than outline allegations. It frames the dispute, influences disclosure obligations, shapes interlocutory applications and can affect settlement discussions from the outset.

By contrast, vague or poorly prepared pleadings can expose weaknesses, increase legal costs and damage credibility with both the court and the opposing party.

For businesses involved in significant disputes, investing time in early case analysis can materially affect how the litigation progresses.

Faster Case Management Is Changing Litigation Strategy

Commercial courts across Australia continue to focus on efficiency and proportionality. Judges are showing less tolerance for unnecessary delay, excessive document disputes and procedural tactics that do little to advance the real issues.

This has changed the practical reality of litigation. Parties are often required to make important strategic decisions much earlier than they previously would have. Decisions about evidence preservation, expert engagement, interlocutory applications and settlement positioning may need to occur within weeks of proceedings commencing.

Businesses that are unprepared can quickly find themselves reacting to deadlines and procedural pressure instead of controlling the direction of the matter.

The First 90 Days Often Shape Commercial Leverage

Most commercial disputes still resolve before trial, but the strength of a party’s negotiating position is often established very early.

Strong evidence, organised preparation and clearly articulated claims can place significant pressure on the opposing party from the beginning. On the other hand, evidentiary gaps, inconsistent positions or delays in responding can weaken leverage and increase costs.

The early stages of litigation also influence timing and commercial outcomes. Narrowing issues early, preserving key evidence and identifying realistic objectives can create opportunities for efficient resolution before costs escalate further.

Businesses Should Prepare Before Litigation Escalates

One of the most common issues in commercial disputes is delay in seeking advice. By the time legal assistance is obtained, businesses may already have lost access to key records, compromised internal communications or missed opportunities to protect their position.

Commercial disputes should be treated in the same way businesses approach regulatory or cyber risk – preparation before a crisis develops is critical.

Practical steps include:

maintaining reliable document retention systems

implementing internal escalation processes for disputes

preserving communications once litigation is anticipated

identifying key decision-makers early

seeking legal advice before responding under commercial pressure

These steps can significantly reduce risk and place businesses in a stronger position if proceedings become unavoidable.

Courts Are Continuing to Push Efficiency

Australian courts have repeatedly emphasised the importance of efficient case management and early identification of issues in commercial proceedings. The Federal Court’s Central Practice Note last year reflects the broader shift towards proportionality, efficient conduct and reducing unnecessary delay in litigation.

This broader procedural trend is continuing to influence how commercial disputes are managed across Australia.

Preparation Can Shape the Entire Dispute

Commercial litigation in 2026 is faster, more document-heavy and more strategically demanding than it was only a few years ago. Businesses that delay preparation may find themselves losing valuable leverage before the dispute has properly developed.

Early evidence preservation, careful pleadings and a clear litigation strategy can significantly affect cost, timing and commercial outcomes.

If your business is facing a potential dispute, early advice can help protect your position and avoid unnecessary risk later in the process. Contact us to discuss how we can help you protect your position from the very beginning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.