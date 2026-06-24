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24 June 2026

Support For Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) (Video)

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Omni Bridgeway

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Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.
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Omni Bridgeway partners with the Public Interest Advocacy Centre to establish an Adverse Cost Order Guarantee Fund, providing crucial financial support for public interest litigation.
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Omni Bridgeway provides access to justice through supporting the Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) ‘Adverse Cost Order Guarantee Fund’.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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