Support For Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) (Video)

Omni Bridgeway partners with the Public Interest Advocacy Centre to establish an Adverse Cost Order Guarantee Fund, providing crucial financial support for public interest litigation.

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.

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Omni Bridgeway provides access to justice through supporting the Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) ‘Adverse Cost Order Guarantee Fund’.

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