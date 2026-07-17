What is non-party disclosure in Queensland?

Article Summary

Non-party disclosure in Queensland is a tightly controlled procedural tool that allows a litigant to obtain documents from a person who is not a party to the proceeding, but only where strict statutory requirements are met.

Governed by rr 242 to 249 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), the process is limited to documents that are directly relevant to an allegation in issue on the pleadings, are within the non-party’s possession or control, and could be required at trial, with the additional constraint that there must be no simpler or cheaper way to prove the matter.

In this article, our litigation solicitors explain the legal framework, threshold requirements, and step-by-step process for non-party disclosure in Queensland, including how and when notices can be issued, the rights of non-parties to object, and the court’s role in resolving disputes.

It also addresses common pitfalls such as premature notices, lack of particularity, and overly broad requests, supported by key authorities including Knight v Klover, Chenoweth v ING Australia Limited, and Deppro Pty Ltd v Hannah.

The central message is that non-party disclosure is not a form of general discovery or investigation.

It is a precise, pleadings-driven mechanism that requires disciplined drafting, clear forensic purpose, and strict compliance with the rules.

Used properly, it can be a powerful evidentiary tool; used incorrectly, it will be objected to, stayed, and often set aside.

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Non-Party Disclosure in Queensland?

Non-party disclosure in Queensland is a civil procedure that allows a party to a proceeding to require a non-party to produce a document, provided the statutory requirements are met.

Under r 242 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), the document must be directly relevant to an allegation in issue in the proceeding, must be in the possession or under the control of the non-party, and must be a document that could be required at trial.

The procedure is therefore useful, but narrow. It is not a general licence to search a stranger’s records, and it cannot be used where there is another reasonably simple and inexpensive way of proving the matter sought to be proved by the document.

That narrowness is central to understanding the regime. Queensland courts treat non-party disclosure as a controlled evidentiary mechanism tied to pleaded issues, not as an open-ended form of discovery against outsiders.

The rules recognise that compelling a stranger to litigation may sometimes be necessary for the proper conduct of proceedings, but they also acknowledge the risks of abuse, inconvenience, and wasted costs if the procedure is used too broadly or too early.

As Thomas JA observed in Knight v Klover & The Medical Superintendent, Pindara Private Hospital [2001] QCA 254:

Rule 242 seems designed to avoid premature discovery from non-parties, which is to say before the issues are formalised between the actual parties … It is also no doubt designed to deter fishing raids on the documents of persons who are not parties to the litigation.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers explain what non-party disclosure means in Queensland, the statutory framework in rr 242 to 249, when the procedure is available, how objections operate, and why precision, timing and relevance are critical to its valid use.

What does non-party disclosure mean in Queensland civil procedure?

Non-party disclosure in Queensland civil procedure is a statutory mechanism that allows a litigant to obtain documents from a person who is not a party to the proceeding without first obtaining a court order.

The procedure is governed by rr 242 to 249 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) and operates as a limited exception to the general principle that disclosure obligations apply only between parties to litigation.

At its core, the mechanism permits a party to serve a notice requiring a non-party to produce documents, but only where strict threshold requirements are satisfied.

The document must be directly relevant to an allegation in issue on the pleadings, must be in the possession or control of the non-party, and must be of a kind that could be compelled at trial.

These requirements anchor the procedure to the forensic issues in dispute, rather than allowing broad or exploratory requests.

The procedure differs from standard disclosure between parties in two important respects.

First, it is not a continuing obligation. A non-party is only required to respond to the specific notice served, rather than maintain an ongoing duty of disclosure.

Secondly, the rules provide built-in protections for non-parties, including the ability to object, which automatically stays the notice pending court determination.

Queensland courts have emphasised that non-party disclosure is not intended to facilitate fishing exercises or premature investigation. It is a targeted evidentiary tool designed to assist in resolving clearly defined issues once they have crystallised in the pleadings, while minimising unnecessary intrusion into the affairs of third parties.

The statutory framework governing non-party disclosure

Non-party disclosure in Queensland is governed by Division 3 of Part 2 of Chapter 7 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), comprising rr 242 to 249.

These provisions create a self-contained procedural regime that defines when a notice may be issued, how it must be framed, the rights of a non-party to object, and the court’s supervisory role in resolving disputes.

A similar statutory framework exists in the subpoena process, but there are important differences between the two processes, as detailed below.

Rule 242: Notice requiring non-party disclosure.

Rule 242 is the central provision. It permits a party to a proceeding to require a non-party to produce a document within 14 days of service, provided three cumulative criteria are satisfied.

The document must be directly relevant to an allegation in issue in the proceeding, must be in the possession or under the control of the non-party, and must be a document that could be required to be produced at trial.

The rule also imposes an important limitation. A party cannot require production if there is another simple and inexpensive way of proving the matter sought to be proved.

This reinforces that non-party disclosure is a restricted procedure and is unavailable where there is another, simpler and less expensive way of proving the matter sought to be proved by the document.

A further structural feature is that disclosure by a non-party is not an ongoing obligation. Once the notice is complied with, the non-party has discharged its obligation unless further orders are made.

Rules 243 and 244: Form, service and affected persons

Rule 243 governs the form and service of a notice. It requires the notice to state the allegation in issue in the proceeding about which the document sought is directly relevant, to include the required certificate, to be in the approved form, and to be served in the same way as a claim within 3 months after issue.

As the authorities show, the notice must also be framed with sufficient precision to identify the documents sought and their connection to the pleaded issues.

The notice must link the requested documents to specific allegations so that the non-party can understand the basis for the production.

This requirement is critical in practice and is frequently the subject of dispute.

Rule 244 requires the applicant to serve the notice on certain other affected persons, including a non-party person about whom information is sought and, if the respondent is not the owner of the document, the owner of the document, subject to the rule’s exceptions.

Read with the objection provisions, that service requirement helps protect affected interests before disclosure is enforced.

The Correct Form in Qld

Form 021 – Notice of non-party disclosure (UCPR) – (version 2 – first published on 12 September 2018)(DOC, 53 KB )

Rules 245 and 246: Objection and automatic stay

Rules 245 and 246 establish the objection process. The respondent, or a person served under r 244, may object within 7 days after service of the notice, and another person who would be affected but was not served may object at any time with the court’s leave, including on grounds such as lack of relevance, insufficient particularity, or privilege. Upon service of a valid objection, the notice is automatically stayed.

This means the non-party is not required to produce documents unless and until the objection is resolved.

This mechanism reflects a deliberate policy choice. Rather than requiring a non-party to apply to set aside the notice, the burden shifts to the issuing party to seek a court determination if it wishes to pursue disclosure.

Rule 247: Court’s decision about objection

Rule 247 provides that, within 7 days after service of an objection, the applicant may apply to the court for a decision about the objection.

The court may make any order it considers appropriate, including lifting the stay, varying the notice, or setting it aside.

Unless the court otherwise orders, each party to the application bears its own costs.

In deciding whether to depart from that default position, the court may have regard to the merit of the objection, the public interest in the efficient and informed conduct of litigation, and the public interest in not discouraging good faith objections by non-parties.

Importantly, the default position is that each party bears its own costs of the objection application unless the court orders otherwise.

This reflects the protective nature of the regime and recognises that non-parties should not be unduly exposed to adverse costs risks for raising legitimate objections.

Rules 248 and 249: Production and costs

Rules 248 and 249 deal with the mechanics of production and associated costs. They regulate how documents are to be produced and copied, and provide for the payment of the non-party’s reasonable costs of compliance.

These provisions further emphasise that the regime is designed to minimise the burden placed on persons who are not parties to the proceeding.

Taken together, rr 242 to 249 establish a carefully calibrated framework.

The rules confer a significant power to compel production from non-parties, but that power is tightly constrained by requirements of relevance, necessity, procedural fairness, and judicial supervision.

Threshold requirements: when non-party disclosure is available and when it is not

The availability of non-party disclosure in Queensland is governed by strict threshold requirements under r 242 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

These requirements are cumulative. If any requirement is not satisfied, the notice will be vulnerable to objection or being set aside.

The threshold requirements are outlined below.

Non-Party Disclosure in Queensland: Key Legal Requirements Explained

Requirement What It Means Practical Example Common Pitfall Direct relevance Document must relate to a specific issue in pleadings Emails proving a disputed contract term Requesting documents “related to the dispute” generally Possession or control Non-party must hold or control the document Bank holds transaction records Asking for documents the non-party cannot access Producible at trial Document must be capable of being required at trial Signed agreements, reports Seeking informal or irrelevant material No simpler alternative Cannot use if easier evidence exists No witness can provide the evidence Ignoring available party disclosure



Direct relevance to an allegation in issue

The most critical threshold is that the document sought must be directly relevant to an allegation in issue in the pleadings.

This requirement anchors the procedure to the forensic issues between the parties.

It is not sufficient that the document may be relevant in a broad or general sense.

The relevance must be direct and must relate to a specific pleaded issue.

Courts have consistently emphasised that the onus lies on the party issuing the notice to demonstrate this connection with precision.

If the notice does not clearly identify how the documents relate to the pleadings, it will not be for the non-party to infer relevance.

In Chenoweth v ING Australia Limited [2004] QSC 143, the adequacy of particularity and relevance was central to whether the notice should stand, illustrating the importance of properly articulating the link between the documents and the pleaded case. The Court said at [7]:

The question is not whether the allegations in the notice of non-party disclosure are directly relevant. It is whether the documents required to be produced are directly relevant to the allegations … It will be difficult for a non-party receiving the notice to discern easily what would be directly relevant to that issue.

Possession or control of the non-party

The documents must be in the possession or under the control of the non-party.

A notice cannot compel a non-party to obtain documents it does not have or control.

Documents producible at trial

The documents must also be of a kind that could be required to be produced at trial.

This reflects the requirement that the document be capable of being required at trial, which helps confine the procedure to specific documents connected to the issues in dispute.

No reasonably simple alternative

A further limitation is that non-party disclosure is unavailable if there is another reasonably simple and inexpensive way to prove the matter.

This requirement prevents the procedure from being used as a shortcut to obtain information that can be obtained through ordinary disclosure between parties, witness evidence, or other evidentiary means.

Timing and the role of pleadings

Timing is critical. Because the procedure depends on identifying “an allegation in issue”, it generally cannot be used before pleadings have sufficiently crystallised the issues in dispute.

In Knight v Klover & The Medical Superintendent, Pindara Private Hospital [2001] QCA 254, the Court of Appeal held that a notice issued before the pleadings had defined the issues was premature and should not be enforced. The Court said:

In my view, that can only be established where a statement of claim and defence have been delivered and there is an issue raised by those pleadings to which the document sought to be obtained is relevant.

The Court then concluded:

It follows that the application brought by the plaintiff in the original proceeding was premature and that the applicant ought not be obliged to comply with an order made under Rule 242 at this stage of the proceedings. It follows that leave to appeal should be granted, the appeal should be allowed, and the order of the District Court Judge set aside.

When non-party disclosure is not available

Taken together, these requirements mean that non-party disclosure will not be available where a party is seeking to investigate whether a claim exists, to obtain documents of only peripheral relevance, or to conduct a broad search of a third party’s records.

It will generally not be available where the request lacks specificity, where relevance is not clearly articulated, or where the same matter can be proved more simply and inexpensively through other means.

The procedure is therefore best understood as a targeted evidentiary mechanism, available where the issues in dispute are sufficiently identified and the documents sought satisfy the statutory requirements for non-party disclosure.

How the non-party disclosure process works

In practice, non-party disclosure in Queensland follows a structured sequence governed by rr 242 to 249 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

While the procedure is designed to be efficient, it is also deliberately controlled to minimise unnecessary burden on non-parties and to ensure that disclosure is confined to genuinely relevant material.

The following figure demonstrates the step-by-step process of non-party disclosure.

Step 1: Identifying the forensic need

The process begins with the issuing party identifying a specific evidentiary gap in its case that cannot be addressed through ordinary disclosure or other available means.

This requires careful analysis of the pleadings to ensure that the documents sought are directly relevant to an allegation in issue.

The requirement of direct relevance is not merely formal. It must be articulated clearly in the notice itself.

Step 2: Preparing and serving the notice

A notice of non-party disclosure is then prepared in accordance with r 243.

The notice must describe the documents sought with sufficient particularity and identify the allegations in the pleadings to which those documents are said to be directly relevant. In practice, this often involves cross-referencing to specific paragraphs of the statement of claim or defence.

The notice is served on the non-party, who is then required to produce the documents within 14 days, although compliance is not required within the first seven days after service.

Step 3: Non-party disclosure response and objections

Upon receiving the notice, the non-party has a seven-day period within which it may object under r 245.

Common grounds of objection include lack of direct relevance, insufficient particularity, privilege, or that the documents are not within the non-party’s possession or control.

Importantly, the filing of a valid objection automatically stays the operation of the notice under r 246.

This means that the non-party is not required to produce any documents unless the objection is resolved.

The procedural burden then shifts to the issuing party to decide whether to pursue the matter.

If an objection is served and no application is made within the time permitted by r 247, the notice will remain stayed unless and until the court orders otherwise.

Step 4: Non-party disclosure application to the court

If the applicant wishes to pursue the notice after an objection is served, r 247(1) provides that the applicant may apply to the court within 7 days after service of the objection for a decision about it.

The court may make any order it considers appropriate, including lifting the stay, varying the notice, or setting it aside.

In determining the application, the court will consider the merits of the objection, the relevance and specificity of the documents sought, and broader policy considerations such as the efficient conduct of litigation and the need to avoid imposing unnecessary burdens on non-parties.

The court’s supervisory role is critical. It ensures that the procedure is not used oppressively and that the issuing party has properly satisfied the threshold requirements.

Step 5: Production and inspection

If the objection is rejected or no objection is made, the non-party must produce the documents in accordance with r 248.

This typically involves making the documents available for inspection and copying.

The obligation is confined to the documents specified in the notice, and unlike party disclosure, it does not extend to any ongoing duty to disclose additional material.

Step 6: Costs and practical consequences

The rules also address the costs of compliance.

A non-party is generally entitled to its reasonable costs of producing the documents, reflecting the principle that persons who are not parties to litigation should not bear undue financial burden.

Where disputes arise, the default position in objection applications is that each party bears its own costs, unless the court orders otherwise.

This reinforces the protective nature of the regime and encourages non-parties to raise legitimate objections without fear of adverse costs consequences.

Overall, the process is designed to balance efficiency with fairness. It provides a direct mechanism for obtaining critical evidence from third parties, while ensuring its use remains tightly confined to circumstances justified by the issues in dispute.

Objecting to a notice of non-party disclosure

The Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) provide a structured and protective mechanism for non-parties to object to a notice of non-party disclosure.

This reflects the fundamental principle that persons who are not parties to litigation should not be subjected to unnecessary burden or intrusion without proper justification.

The right to object and automatic stay

Under r 245, a non-party may object to a notice within seven days of service.

The objection must identify the grounds upon which production is resisted.

Once a valid objection is made, r 246 operates to automatically stay the notice.

This means the non-party is not required to produce any documents unless and until the objection is resolved by the court.

This mechanism reverses the procedural burden. Rather than requiring the non-party to apply to set aside the notice, the issuing party must take active steps to pursue disclosure if it wishes to challenge the objection.

Common grounds of objection

Objections are often based on failure to satisfy the threshold requirements in r 242.

These include arguments that the documents sought are not directly relevant to an allegation in issue, that the notice lacks sufficient particularity, or that the documents are not within the non-party’s possession or control.

Inadequate particularity is a frequent ground of objection.

A notice must clearly identify both the documents sought and their connection to specific pleaded issues. If it does not, the court will not require the non-party to determine relevance for itself.

In Chenoweth v ING Australia Limited [2004] QSC 143, objections were taken on the basis that the notice did not describe the documents with sufficient particularity and sought documents that were not relevant to the matters in issue. The Court said at [4]:

Objection was taken to production of the documents sought on the basis that: (a) the notice did not describe the documents sought with sufficient particularity; and (b) alternatively, the notice sought the production of documents that were not relevant to the matters in issue.

Privilege is another significant ground. Documents subject to legal professional privilege or statutory privilege may be withheld, although the scope of privilege may itself become a contested issue requiring judicial determination.

This is illustrated in Deppro Pty Ltd & Ors v Hannah & Ors [2008] QSC 193, where privilege was asserted as a basis to resist production under a notice of non-party disclosure, but the court ultimately overruled the objection and ordered production. The Court said at [29]:

Accordingly, I would overrule the respondents’ objection to production based on the privilege conferred by s 200(2) of the Patents Act, and order that the respondents produce the documents over which the respondent has otherwise claimed privilege within seven days.

Court determination of objections

If the issuing party elects to pursue the notice, it must apply under r 247 for the court to determine the objection.

The court has a broad discretion to lift the stay, vary the notice, or set it aside.

In exercising that discretion, the court may consider the merit of the objection, the public interest in efficient litigation, and the need to avoid discouraging legitimate objections by non-parties.

The court’s role is not merely procedural. It acts as a safeguard against misuse of the non-party disclosure regime by determining whether the notice should be enforced, varied, or set aside having regard to the rules and the merits of the objection.

Costs and protective considerations

The rules adopt a cost-protective approach. The default position is that each party bears its own costs of an objection application, unless the court orders otherwise.

This position recognises that non-parties should not be deterred from raising proper objections due to the risk of adverse costs consequences.

In practice, the objection process is a central control mechanism within the regime.

It ensures that non-party disclosure remains confined to its intended purpose as a targeted evidentiary tool, rather than an instrument of broad or oppressive inquiry.

Common misconceptions, practical risks and jurisdiction-specific limits

Non-party disclosure is frequently misunderstood in practice, particularly by litigants who assume it operates as a broad investigative tool.

The table below outlines a few common reasons why Non-Party Disclosures Fail.

Common Reasons Non-Party Disclosure Notices Fail in Queensland

Issue Why It Fails Legal Consequence How to Avoid Lack of particularity Documents not clearly identified Notice set aside Specify exact documents and link to pleadings No direct relevance Not tied to an issue in dispute Objection upheld Reference specific pleaded allegations Premature request Issues not yet defined Notice invalid Wait until pleadings close Fishing exercise Too broad or speculative Court refusal Limit to necessary documents Simpler alternative exists Evidence available elsewhere Fails r 242(2) Confirm no easier method available



One of the most common misconceptions is that a party can use r 242 to obtain any documents that may assist its case.

In reality, the procedure is tightly confined to documents directly relevant to an allegation in issue in the pleadings.

It cannot be used to explore whether a claim might exist or to conduct general inquiries into a non-party’s records.

A related misconception is that non-party disclosure can be deployed early in proceedings to gather information before the issues are fully defined.

This is incorrect.

The requirement that documents be directly relevant to an allegation in issue means that pleadings must have crystallised the dispute.

As the Court of Appeal made clear in Knight v Klover & The Medical Superintendent, Pindara Private Hospital [2001] QCA 254, the procedure is not intended to facilitate premature disclosure or “fishing raids” against non-parties. The Court said:

Rule 242 seems designed to avoid premature discovery from non-parties, that is to say before the issues are formalised between the actual parties. It is also no doubt designed to deter fishing raids on the documents of persons who are not parties to the litigation.

From a practical perspective, one of the most significant risks is a lack of particularity.

Notices that fail to clearly identify the documents sought and their connection to specific pleaded issues are highly vulnerable to objection and being set aside.

The issuing party bears the onus of demonstrating relevance with precision, and courts will not require non-parties to infer or investigate that connection.

This risk is illustrated by Chenoweth v ING Australia Limited, where objections were taken to both the notice’s relevance and its particularity. The court said at [10]:

For that reason alone, the notion that the descriptions of documents required to be disclosed are sufficient to enable the respondent to determine what must be produced cannot be sustained … There is no allegation in the pleadings linking the alleged defaults … In the absence of such a pleading, direct relevance … is difficult to see.

Another key risk is scope overreach. Requests that are too broad, speculative, or duplicative of information available through simpler means will fail to satisfy r 242(2).

This reinforces that non-party disclosure is confined to circumstances where there is no other reasonably simple and inexpensive way of proving the matter sought to be proved by the document.

Jurisdiction-specific limits also arise from the structure of the UCPR.

The Queensland regime reflects a deliberate balance between evidentiary utility and protection of non-parties.

Unlike party disclosure, it is not ongoing, is subject to an automatic stay upon objection, and is closely supervised by the court.

These features collectively limit its operation and distinguish it from broader discovery processes in other contexts.

Consequences of non-compliance and why precision matters

Non-compliance with a notice of non-party disclosure, or failure to properly frame such a notice, carries both procedural and substantive consequences.

The Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) are designed to ensure that the mechanism operates with precision, and departures from those requirements are routinely met with objection, delay, or the setting aside of the notice.

Where a notice is defective, for example, because it lacks sufficient particularity or fails to establish direct relevance to an allegation in issue, the non-party is entitled to object under r 245.

That objection automatically stays the notice under r 246, meaning no documents need be produced unless the court intervenes.

In practical terms, this can halt the disclosure process entirely and require the issuing party to incur additional time and cost in bringing an application under r 247.

Courts will not hesitate to set aside or vary notices that do not comply with the rules.

In Chenoweth v ING Australia Limited, the adequacy of particularity and relevance was central to whether the notice should stand, demonstrating that poorly framed requests are unlikely to succeed. The Court said at [16]:

I am persuaded that the case is one where the notice should be set aside… its present form is not adequate.

Non-compliance can also have costs consequences. Although the default position is that each party bears its own costs of an objection application, the court retains discretion to depart from that position where appropriate.

This creates a risk for issuing parties who pursue notices that are overly broad, premature, or unsupported by the pleadings.

Precision, therefore, matters at every stage. A properly drafted notice, grounded in the pleadings and clearly identifying the documents sought, is essential not only for compliance with the rules but for avoiding unnecessary disputes and ensuring the efficient progress of the proceeding.

Non-Party Disclosue – Key Takeaways

Non-party disclosure in Queensland is a precise, tightly controlled procedural tool designed to balance litigants’ evidentiary needs with the protection of third parties.

The framework in rr 242 to 249 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) permits access to documents held by non-parties, but only where strict requirements of direct relevance, necessity, and specificity are satisfied.

As the authorities demonstrate, the courts will enforce those limits rigorously.

Notices that are premature, insufficiently particularised, or used as a form of general inquiry will not be upheld.

Proper use of the procedure depends on disciplined drafting, clear linkage to the pleadings, and strict compliance with the procedural requirements in rr 242 to 249, and a genuine forensic need for the documents sought.

Non-Party Disclosue – FAQ’s

Non-party disclosure in Queensland is a technical, tightly regulated procedure that is often misunderstood in practice.

The questions below address common issues that arise under rr 242 to 249 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), including when the procedure can be used, what documents can be obtained, and how objections operate.

Each answer is designed to provide a clear, practical explanation of the rules while reflecting how the courts apply them in real litigation

What is non-party disclosure in Queensland?

Non-party disclosure is a legal process under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) that allows a party to a court proceeding to obtain documents from a person or entity that is not a party to the proceeding. It is limited to documents directly relevant to issues in the pleadings and cannot be used for general investigation.

When can you request non-party disclosure in Queensland?

As a general rule, non-party disclosure should only be used once the issues in dispute are sufficiently identified in the pleadings. If the notice is issued too early, it may be treated as premature. The documents must be directly relevant to those issues, and there must be no other reasonably simple and inexpensive way of proving the matter sought to be proved by the document.

What documents can be obtained from a non-party?

Only documents that are directly relevant to an allegation in dispute, in the non-party’s possession or control, and capable of being produced at trial can be requested. Broad or speculative categories of documents are not permitted.

Can non-party disclosure be used before pleadings are finalised?

Generally, no. Courts have made clear that non-party disclosure should not be used before the issues are formally defined. Using it too early may result in the notice being set aside as premature.

What does “directly relevant” mean in non-party disclosure?

“Directly relevant” means the document must have a clear and immediate connection to a specific issue in the pleadings. It is not enough that the document might be useful or indirectly related.

Can a non-party refuse to provide documents?

A non-party may object to producing some or all of the documents within 7 days of service of the notice. Once an objection is made, the notice is stayed unless and until the court orders otherwise.

What are common grounds for objecting to non-party disclosure?

Common grounds include lack of relevance, insufficient detail in the request, legal professional privilege, or that the documents are not in the non-party’s possession or control.

Who pays the costs of non-party disclosure?

The party requesting the documents generally pays the reasonable costs incurred by the non-party in producing them. For disputes about objections, each party usually bears their own costs unless the court orders otherwise.

Can non-party disclosure be used to “fish” for evidence?

No. Courts in Queensland expressly reject using non-party disclosure as a fishing exercise. Requests must be specific, justified, and tied to clearly defined legal issues.

What happens if a notice of non-party disclosure is defective?

If a notice is poorly drafted or does not meet the legal requirements, it can be objected to, stayed, or set aside by the court. This can cause delays and additional legal costs for the party who issued it.

Originally published April 19, 2026.

Originally published April 17, 2026.