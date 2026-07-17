Scope Of Non-Delegable Duties Of Care Refined

Overview

In a landmark decision, the High Court of Australia determined that a non-delegable duty of care may be breached by the intentional conduct of a delegate, overturning longstanding authority of New South Wales v Lepore (2003) 212 CLR 511, which found that a common law non-delegable duty could not arise in respect of harm caused by an intentional criminal act. The decision significantly refines the scope and operation of non-delegable duties in Australian law.

Background

The appellant, AA (a pseudonym), commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2024, alleging that he was sexually abused on multiple occasions during the 1960s by Father Ronald Pickin, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle (the Diocese).

Supreme Court of New South Wales

The primary judge accepted that the alleged abuse occurred, and found that:

the Diocese was liable in negligence for breach of a duty to take reasonable care owed to AA; and

alternatively, the Diocese was vicariously liable for the sexual abuse committed by Father Pickin.

While AA had pleaded that the Diocese owed him a non-delegable duty of care, the primary judge did not determine that claim in light of the above findings.

Judgment was entered for AA in the sum of $636,480, on the basis that the Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW) (the Act) did not apply to the Diocese’s vicarious liability for Father Pickin’s intentional acts of sexual assault.