Interrogatories in Queensland Civil Litigation

Interrogatories are a formal procedural mechanism in Queensland civil litigation that allow one party to require another party to answer written questions on oath about matters in dispute.

They are used to obtain information, clarify positions, and in some cases secure admissions that may narrow the issues for trial.

Interrogatories are governed by rr 228–238 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (the UCPR), which deal with delivery, leave, answers, objections, non-compliance and tendering answers, including:

228 – Entitlement to deliver interrogatories

229 – Delivery of interrogatories

230 – Granting of leave to deliver interrogatories

231 – Answering interrogatories

232 – Statement in answer to interrogatories

233 – Grounds for objection to answering interrogatories

234 – Unnecessary interrogatories

235 – Identity of individual by whom verifying affidavit to be made

236 – Failure to answer interrogatory

237 – Failure to comply with court order

238 – Tendering answers

A party may only deliver interrogatories with the leave of the court, reflecting their controlled and targeted role within modern case management.

Within the broader procedural framework, interrogatories sit alongside other evidence-gathering tools such as disclosure, subpoenas, and notices to admit.

Unlike disclosure, which focuses on documents, interrogatories compel sworn answers to specific questions.

Their function is explained in Queensland authority cases.

In Cross v Queensland Rugby Football Union Ltd [2001] QSC 173, Chesterman J stated at [13]:

It has always been a proper use of interrogatories to elicit information from a party who has knowledge of facts relevant to the facts in issue in the cause of action where the interrogator does not possess that information.

Interrogatories also serve to narrow disputes and obtain admissions. The function of interrogatories is twofold.

First, to permit a party to prove facts which it would otherwise be unable to establish; and Second, to potentially extract admissions from the interrogated party so as to save time and expense at trial and even undermine the other party’s case.

Despite this, interrogatories are less commonly used in modern Queensland litigation.

Their use is constrained by the overarching emphasis on efficiency, proportionality, and the avoidance of unnecessary costs.

When used appropriately, however, they remain a powerful procedural tool for clarifying issues, testing a party’s case, and reducing the scope of factual disputes before trial.

The Legal Framework Governing Interrogatories in Queensland

Interrogatories in Queensland are governed by rr 228–238 of the UCPR.

Each rule performs a distinct function within a tightly controlled procedural framework.

r 228 of the UCPR establishes that interrogatories may only be delivered under the specific subdivision dealing with interrogatories.

This shows that interrogatories are not a general right but a limited procedural mechanism.

r 229 of the UCPR provides that a party may deliver interrogatories only with the court’s leave and limits the number to 30, unless the court orders otherwise.

This numerical cap reinforces proportionality and prevents excessive or oppressive questioning.

r 230 of the UCPR governs the court’s discretion to grant leave.

The requirement for leave operates as a substantive filter, ensuring that interrogatories are used only where necessary and justified.

In the Magistrates Court, leave to deliver interrogatories is not available unless the amount sued for is more than $7,500.

r 231 of the UCPR and r 232 of the UCPR regulate the form and content of answers.

Answers must be provided by a statement in answer to interrogatories, accompanied by an affidavit verifying the statement, and must answer directly without evasion or undue reservation.

r 233 sets out the principal grounds for objection, including that the interrogatory does not relate to a matter in question, is not reasonably necessary, can be dealt with by another reasonably simple and inexpensive method at trial, is vexatious or oppressive, or is protected by legal professional privilege.

r 234 of the UCPR empowers the court to disallow unnecessary interrogatories.

Relationship to the Overarching Purpose of Civil Procedure

The use of interrogatories is constrained by the broader philosophy of civil procedure, which emphasises efficiency, proportionality, and the avoidance of unnecessary cost and delay.

This is not merely a procedural preference but a guiding principle influencing how courts exercise discretion under the UCPR.

In Aon Risk Services Australia Ltd v Australian National University (2009) 239 CLR 175, the High Court stated at [5]:

Moreover, the time of the court is a publicly funded resource. Inefficiencies in the use of that resource, arising from the vacation or adjournment of trials, are to be taken into account.

This passage supports the proposition that procedural steps, including interrogatories, must be justified by reference to their utility and proportionality.

This is reinforced by r 5 of the UCPR, which requires the rules to be applied to facilitate the just and expeditious resolution of the real issues at a minimum of expense.

It also highlights that case management considerations extend beyond the parties’ interests to the efficient use of court resources.

Interrogatories that increase delay, duplication, or cost without clear benefit are therefore unlikely to attract judicial approval.

Queensland-Specific Context and Practice

In practice, interrogatories are not routinely used in Queensland Supreme and District Court proceedings.

They have, to a significant extent, been displaced by broader disclosure obligations and alternative procedural tools such as notices to admit and subpoenas.

This reflects a practical shift toward more efficient mechanisms of evidence gathering.

However, this is a matter of litigation practice rather than a strict legal limitation.

Where interrogatories are carefully targeted and demonstrably necessary, courts will permit their use.

Their continued inclusion in the UCPR confirms that they remain an available, albeit specialised, procedural tool.

What Is the Purpose of Interrogatories?

Interrogatories serve several distinct procedural purposes within Queensland civil litigation.

Their primary function is to clarify disputed facts, obtain admissions, and assist the parties and the court in identifying the real issues requiring determination.

Narrowing Issues in Dispute

Interrogatories are designed to identify what issues are genuinely in dispute between the parties.

They allow one party to require the other to state, on oath, their position on specific factual matters.

Interrogatories help separate contested issues from those that can be resolved without trial.

In Queensland authority, interrogatories are recognised as a tool for obtaining information that a party does not otherwise possess but which is relevant to the issues in dispute.

In Cross v Queensland Rugby Football Union Ltd [2001] QSC 173, Chesterman J stated at [13]:

It has always been a proper use of interrogatories to elicit information from a party who has knowledge of facts relevant to the facts in issue in the cause of action where the interrogator does not possess that information.

By compelling clear answers to defined questions, interrogatories can reduce the scope of factual controversy and eliminate peripheral issues.

This contributes directly to the efficient conduct of litigation.

Obtaining Admissions and Clarifying Facts

A central purpose of interrogatories is to obtain admissions that may simplify or resolve aspects of the case.

Admissions made in answers can be relied upon at trial, reducing the need for further proof.

They are also used to clarify ambiguous or broadly pleaded allegations.

Where pleadings are unclear or general in nature, interrogatories can require a party to particularise their position.

This makes interrogatories both an evidentiary and procedural tool.

Testing a Party’s Case

Interrogatories can also be used strategically to test the strength and coherence of a party’s case.

By requiring precise answers on oath, they may expose inconsistencies between a party’s pleaded case and the underlying facts.

They can also lock a party into a particular version of events, limiting the scope for later variation.

However, interrogatories are not a substitute for cross-examination.

They are confined to written questions and do not permit the probing, iterative testing of evidence that occurs in oral examination.

Interrogatories are confined to their proper procedural function and must not be used as a general exploratory or forensic tool.

This limitation reinforces their role as a targeted mechanism for clarifying issues, rather than a comprehensive method of testing credibility.

When Can Interrogatories Be Used in Queensland?

This table outlines when interrogatories can be used in Queensland and the key requirements the court will consider before granting leave.

It provides a practical framework for assessing whether interrogatories are appropriate in a case or are likely to be refused.

Requirement What It Means Practical Example Court leave required (r 229 UCPR) You must apply to the court before serving interrogatories Filing an application explaining why questions are necessary Relevance to issues in dispute Questions must relate directly to pleaded issues Asking about knowledge of a contract breach, not general business practices Necessity Information cannot be easily obtained elsewhere Facts not evident from disclosed documents Proper timing Usually after pleadings close Once both parties have clearly defined their cases Proportionate use Must not increase cost or delay unnecessarily Avoiding long or repetitive questions

Requirement for Leave of the Court

Interrogatories cannot be delivered as of right in Queensland civil proceedings.

Under r 229 of the UCPR, a party may deliver interrogatories only with the court’s leave.

This requirement reflects that interrogatories are a controlled, non-routine procedural mechanism.

The applicant must demonstrate that the proposed interrogatories are necessary to resolve the issues in dispute.

They must also show that the information sought cannot be obtained more efficiently through other means, such as disclosure or notices to admit.

The leave requirement operates as a substantive control mechanism, ensuring interrogatories are used proportionately and not as a fishing exercise.

Timing Within Proceedings

Although interrogatories may be delivered at any time with leave under r 229, they are typically sought after pleadings have closed.

At that stage, the issues in dispute are sufficiently clear to justify targeted questioning.

They are usually delivered before trial, often during the interlocutory phase alongside disclosure and other preparatory steps.

Premature interrogatories are frequently refused.

If sought too early, the court may conclude that the issues are not yet sufficiently crystallised, making it difficult to assess relevance or necessity.

Early use may also duplicate the functions of pleadings or disclosure, increasing costs and delays without clear benefit.

These considerations align with the broader case management principles, which emphasise efficiency and proportionality.

Limits on Number and Scope

Interrogatories are subject to strict limits under the UCPR.

Under r 229 of the UCPR, a party may deliver no more than 30 interrogatories without the court’s permission.

This numerical limit prevents excessive or oppressive questioning.

In addition to the numerical cap, interrogatories must be directly relevant to matters in issue.

Irrelevant or overly broad questions may be disallowed or objected to.

The court retains power under r 234 of the UCPR to disallow unnecessary interrogatories.

This reinforces the requirement that interrogatories be tightly focused and proportionate to the issues in dispute.

Against Whom Interrogatories May Be Directed

Interrogatories are generally directed to parties to the proceeding.

They are designed to elicit information from a party that has knowledge of facts relevant to the dispute.

Although interrogatories are commonly directed to parties, r 229(1)(b) of the UCPR also permits interrogatories to be delivered to a non-party, with leave, to help decide whether that person is an appropriate party to an existing or proposed proceeding.

In practice, when information is sought from non-parties, other procedural mechanisms, such as subpoenas or non-party disclosure, are more commonly used.

There may be variation in how courts approach interrogatories in complex or multi-party litigation.

However, as a general principle, interrogatories remain a party-focused tool, and attempts to extend their use beyond that context are likely to face close judicial scrutiny.

How to Apply for Leave to Deliver Interrogatories (Practical Process)

Because interrogatories require the court’s leave, the application process is important.

The party seeking leave must demonstrate that the proposed interrogatories are relevant, proportionate, and necessary to assist in resolving the issues in dispute.

Preparing the Interrogatories

The first step is drafting the proposed interrogatories.

Each question must be clear, precise, and directed to a specific factual issue in dispute.

Interrogatories should be framed so they can be answered directly on oath without ambiguity.

Compound or multi-part questions should be avoided.

Questions that combine multiple issues or require extensive narrative responses are more likely to be characterised as oppressive.

The scope of each interrogatory must also be confined to matters in issue.

Questions that extend beyond the pleadings or seek general information are unlikely to attract leave.

Well-drafted interrogatories are typically short, focused, and tied closely to pleaded allegations.

Supporting Application for Leave

An application for leave should be accompanied by a draft of the proposed interrogatories, unless the court otherwise directs.

The affidavit should explain why the interrogatories are necessary to resolve the proceeding.

It should identify the specific issues to which each interrogatory relates.

It should also explain why the information sought cannot be obtained through other procedural mechanisms, such as disclosure or a notice to admit.

The applicant must address whether there is likely to be another reasonably simple and inexpensive way of proving the matter sought to be elicited by the interrogatory at trial.

Failure to provide a clear justification will significantly reduce the likelihood of leave being granted.

Factors the Court Considers

In determining whether to grant leave under r 230 of the UCPR, the court considers several key factors.

Relevance is central.

Each interrogatory must relate directly to an issue in dispute.

Proportionality is also critical.

The court will assess whether the benefit of the interrogatories justifies the time and cost involved.

The availability of alternative mechanisms is highly relevant.

If the information can be obtained through disclosure, subpoenas, or notices to admit, leave may be refused.

The court will also consider the broader objective of efficient case management.

As above, in Aon Risk Services Australia Limited v Australian National University (2009) 239 CLR 175, the High Court emphasised at [5]:

Moreover, the time of the court is a publicly funded resource. Inefficiencies in the use of that resource, arising from the vacation or adjournment of trials, are to be taken into account.

This principle supports the refusal of interrogatories that add unnecessary complexity or delay.

The availability of a simpler, cheaper way to prove the same matter is a central consideration when the court decides whether to allow interrogatories.

In the Magistrates Court, leave to deliver interrogatories is not available unless the amount sued for exceeds $7,500.

Common Drafting Errors

A common error is drafting interrogatories that are overly broad or insufficiently targeted.

Questions that seek general information rather than specific facts may be characterised as fishing expeditions.

Another frequent issue is duplication of disclosure.

If documents already provide the relevant information, interrogatories may be unnecessary.

Poor drafting can result in refusal of leave, objections, or later disputes about adequacy of answers.

Careful, disciplined drafting is therefore essential to ensure interrogatories serve their intended procedural purpose.

Answering Interrogatories in Queensland

Once interrogatories are delivered, the responding party must comply with the procedural requirements imposed by the UCPR.

The rules regulate both the form of the answers and the consequences of failing to answer properly.

Form and Verification

Once interrogatories are delivered, the responding party must provide answers in the form required by the UCPR.

Under r 231 and r 232 of the UCPR, answers must be given on oath or affirmation.

This requirement reflects that interrogatory answers may be tendered as evidence under r 238 and may be relied upon in the proceeding.

Answers must be complete, direct, and responsive to each question.

Evasive or partial responses do not comply with the rules’ obligations.

Where a question cannot be fully answered, the responding party must explain why and provide the available information.

This ensures transparency and prevents the misuse of interrogatories through incomplete disclosure of relevant facts.

Who Must Answer

Interrogatories must be answered by the party to whom they are directed.

For individual parties, the answers are provided personally on oath or affirmation.

For corporations, the position is different.

Under r 235 of the UCPR, answers must be verified by an appropriate officer or person with sufficient knowledge of the relevant facts.

This person must be properly authorised to answer on behalf of the corporation.

The requirement for proper authority ensures that the answers reflect the organisation’s knowledge, rather than a limited or uninformed perspective.

It also reinforces the evidentiary weight of the answers, particularly in complex commercial disputes where information is held across multiple individuals.

Consequences of Inadequate Answers

Failure to properly answer interrogatories can have significant procedural consequences.

If a party does not answer or provides inadequate answers, the opposing party may seek further orders from the court.

Under r 236 of the UCPR, the court may order that proper answers be given.

Non-compliance may also expose the defaulting party to costs consequences.

Courts may order that the non-compliant party pay the costs of any application required to compel proper answers.

There may also be evidentiary consequences.

Answers to interrogatories may be tendered at trial, and deficiencies or inconsistencies may affect the credibility of the responding party.

In more serious cases, persistent non-compliance may lead to procedural sanctions, including stays, dismissal, judgment, contempt consequences, or other appropriate orders.

The court’s powers to enforce compliance with interrogatories arise under rr 236–237 of the UCPR, which allow the court to order further answers and make appropriate costs orders where a party fails to comply with procedural obligations.

Objecting to Interrogatories: Grounds and Strategy

A party is not required to answer every interrogatory without qualification.

The UCPR permits objections in specific circumstances, particularly when interrogatories are irrelevant, oppressive, unnecessary, or privileged.

Grounds for Objection Under the UCPR

A party is not required to answer every interrogatory without qualification.

The UCPR expressly permits objections on defined grounds.

Under r 233 of the UCPR, a party may object to answering an interrogatory where it is irrelevant, oppressive, or otherwise improper.

Irrelevance arises where the interrogatory does not relate to a matter in issue in the proceeding.

Oppression may arise where the question is unduly burdensome, excessively broad, or framed in a way that imposes an unreasonable obligation on the responding party.

Privilege is also a recognised ground of objection.

Separately, r 234 of the UCPR empowers the court to disallow unnecessary interrogatories.

This reinforces the requirement that interrogatories must be proportionate and justified by reference to the issues in dispute.

These provisions operate together to prevent the misuse of interrogatories as a fishing exercise or as a tool for imposing an undue burden.

Privilege and Self-Incrimination

Legal professional privilege is a central basis for objecting to interrogatories.

A party is not required to answer a question that would disclose confidential communications made for the dominant purpose of obtaining or giving legal advice, or for use in litigation.

The scope of legal professional privilege is well established in High Court authority and should be supported by citation where relied upon.

Legal professional privilege may justify an objection where answering the interrogatory would disclose a confidential communication or document made for the dominant purpose of giving or obtaining legal advice, or for use in existing or anticipated litigation.

The dominant purpose test is now the accepted Australian test following Esso Australia Resources Ltd v Commissioner of Taxation (1999) 201 CLR 49.

The privilege against self-incrimination may also arise.

A party may object to answering an interrogatory where the answer would expose them to criminal liability or, in some contexts, a penalty.

The availability of the privilege against self-incrimination and exposure to penalties in civil proceedings is recognised in Trade Practices Commission v Abbco Ice Works Pty Ltd (1994) 52 FCR 96, where the Court stated at p7–8:

It is well settled that ‘a party cannot be compelled to discover that which, if answered, would tend to subject him to any punishment, penalty, forfeiture, or ecclesiastical censure’ to use the words of Bowen LJ in Redfern v Redfern (1891) P 139, at p 147.

The application of these privileges is fact-specific and must be assessed on a question-by-question basis.

Strategic Use of Objections

Objections to interrogatories must be used carefully and strategically.

A party is entitled to raise legitimate objections where interrogatories are improper or unnecessary.

However, excessive or unmeritorious objections may be viewed as obstructive.

Courts expect parties to engage with interrogatories in a cooperative and proportionate manner.

Over-objecting can lead to further interlocutory disputes, increased costs, and potential adverse costs orders.

It may also undermine a party’s credibility in the conduct of the proceeding.

The appropriate approach is to balance the protection of legitimate interests, such as privilege and proportionality, against the obligation to assist in the efficient resolution of the dispute.

Interrogatories Compared to Other Evidence-Gathering Tools

This comparison highlights the key differences between interrogatories, disclosure, and subpoenas in Queensland civil litigation.

It identifies the most appropriate procedural mechanism based on whether the objective is to obtain answers, documents, or third-party evidence.

Interrogatories vs Disclosure

Interrogatories and disclosure serve different but complementary functions in Queensland civil procedure.

Disclosure requires a party to produce documents that are directly relevant to the issues in dispute.

Interrogatories, by contrast, require a party to provide sworn answers to specific questions.

This distinction is important in practice.

Disclosure reveals what documents exist and what they contain.

Interrogatories compel a party to state their position on particular facts, including matters that may not be fully apparent from documents alone.

In practice, interrogatories may be appropriate where documents exist but do not clearly explain the factual position or knowledge of the other party.

Interrogatories vs Subpoenas

Subpoenas and interrogatories operate at different levels of compulsion and target different sources of information.

A subpoena is a court-issued process requiring a person, often a non-party, to produce documents or attend court to give evidence.

Interrogatories, by contrast, are directed to a party and require written answers on oath.

The key distinction is that subpoenas are used to obtain evidence from third parties, while interrogatories are used to question a party directly.

Subpoenas involve court supervision at the outset, whereas interrogatories require prior leave under r 229 of the UCPR but then proceed through written exchange.

In practice, subpoenas are often preferred where the relevant information is held by non-parties or where documentary evidence is required.

Interrogatories vs Notices to Admit

Notices to admit are narrower and more targeted than interrogatories.

They require a party to admit or deny specific facts or the authenticity of documents.

Interrogatories are broader than notices to admit, but they are not a licence to conduct a fishing expedition. They must be directed to matters in question and must be reasonably necessary.

They seek information, explanations, or clarification rather than simple admissions.

This distinction has practical consequences.

Notices to admit are typically used where a party seeks to eliminate the need to prove uncontroversial facts.

Interrogatories are used where the factual position is unclear or requires elaboration.

In practice, parties must choose between these tools based on their objective.

If the goal is to confirm known facts, a notice to admit is usually more efficient.

If the goal is to uncover or clarify information held by the opposing party, interrogatories may be more appropriate.

Careful selection of the appropriate mechanism is critical to ensuring procedural efficiency and avoiding unnecessary cost or duplication.

Risks, Misconceptions and Strategic Pitfalls

Although interrogatories can be effective when properly used, they also carry significant procedural and strategic risks.

Courts are cautious about interrogatories that increase cost, delay, or complexity without providing a clear forensic benefit.

Misconception: Interrogatories Are Always Useful

A common misconception is that interrogatories are a standard or necessary step in civil litigation.

In practice, they are often unnecessary.

Modern Queensland procedure places significant emphasis on disclosure, case management, and targeted interlocutory steps.

As a result, interrogatories are frequently displaced by more efficient mechanisms such as document disclosure and notices to admit.

Their continued presence in the UCPR reflects availability rather than routine use.

Interrogatories will be appropriate only when they provide a clear procedural benefit that cannot be achieved by other means.

Risk of Increasing Costs and Delay

Improper or unnecessary use of interrogatories can increase both cost and delay.

Disputes commonly arise over the adequacy of answers, the validity of objections, and the scope of the questions asked.

These disputes often lead to further interlocutory applications, including applications to compel answers or to set aside interrogatories.

Each additional step adds to the cost and complexity of the proceeding.

These risks must be assessed against the overarching principles of civil procedure, which emphasise proportionality, efficiency, and the avoidance of unnecessary cost and delay.

This principle applies directly to the use of interrogatories.

If they generate unnecessary disputes or duplication, they are unlikely to be viewed as consistent with efficient case management.

Risk of Oppressive or Improper Use

Interrogatories may also be misused as a form of fishing expedition.

Questions that are overly broad, speculative, or not clearly tied to the issues in dispute risk being characterised as oppressive.

Such use may attract objections under r 233 of the UCPR and may be disallowed as unnecessary under r 234.

There are also reputational and forensic risks.

A party that deploys interrogatories aggressively or without proper justification may be perceived as acting unreasonably.

This may influence the court’s approach to costs and procedural discretion.

Careful and disciplined use of interrogatories is therefore essential to avoid these strategic pitfalls.

Consequences of Non-Compliance with Interrogatories

This table summarises the key consequences of failing to properly answer interrogatories in Queensland civil litigation.

It highlights how non-compliance can escalate from court orders to costs and evidentiary risks.

Type of Non-Compliance Court Response Practical Impact No answer provided Order to answer (r 236 UCPR) Must respond within the set timeframe Incomplete or evasive answers Further application required Additional legal costs Failure to comply with court order Sanctions under r 237 UCPR Risk of stay, dismissal, judgment or other sanctions Persistent non-compliance Costs orders Paying the opponent’s legal costs Inconsistent answers Use at trial Damage to credibility

Failure to Answer Properly

A party that fails to answer interrogatories or provides inadequate answers exposes itself to further court intervention.

Under r 236 of the UCPR, the court may order that proper answers be given.

This may include requiring a party to provide complete and verified responses within a specified timeframe.

Non-compliance frequently results in costs consequences.

A party that necessitates an application to compel answers may be ordered to pay the costs of that application.

This reflects the expectation that parties comply with procedural obligations without the need for further court involvement.

Use of Interrogatories at Trial

Under r 238 of the UCPR, a party may tender as evidence an answer, or part of an answer, of another party to an interrogatory.

They may be tendered at trial and relied upon by the opposing party.

Because answers are given on oath or affirmation, they carry evidentiary weight.

Inconsistent or incomplete answers may be used to challenge a party’s credibility.

They may also limit the ability of a party to advance a different factual position at trial.

This reinforces the importance of providing accurate and carefully considered responses.

Procedural Sanctions for Non-Compliance

In more serious cases, continued non-compliance may result in procedural sanctions.

The court has broad powers under r 237 of the UCPR to respond to a failure to comply with its orders.

These powers may include a stay of the proceeding, dismissal of all or part of a claim or defence, judgment, contempt consequences, or another appropriate order depending on the seriousness of the non-compliance.

Such outcomes are fact-specific and depend on the seriousness of the non-compliance.

These enforcement powers are supported by rr 236–237 of the UCPR, which enable the court to impose sanctions, including costs orders, stays, dismissal, judgment, contempt consequences, or another appropriate order.

Are Interrogatories Still Relevant in Queensland Litigation?

Although interrogatories are used less frequently than in the past, they remain part of the Queensland civil procedure framework.

Their continuing relevance depends largely on whether they provide a practical and proportionate advantage in resolving the dispute.

Declining Use in Practice

Interrogatories are used less frequently in modern Queensland litigation than in the past.

There has been a clear shift toward broader disclosure obligations and active judicial case management.

These mechanisms often provide a more efficient way to obtain relevant information without the need for formal written questioning.

The emphasis on proportionality and cost control has further reduced reliance on interrogatories as a routine step.

This reflects the broader procedural approach favouring efficient case management and procedural proportionality within modern civil litigation.

Situations Where Interrogatories Remain Valuable

Despite their declining use, interrogatories remain valuable in specific contexts.

They are particularly useful in complex factual disputes where key information is held by the opposing party and cannot be readily inferred from documents.

They may also be appropriate in corporate litigation, where knowledge is dispersed across individuals, and a party must provide a consolidated, verified position.

Interrogatories can assist with technical or specialised matters that require clarification of facts, processes, or decision-making.

In these situations, targeted questions may reduce uncertainty and narrow the issues for trial.

Judicial Attitudes

Courts in Queensland generally adopt a cautious but permissive approach to interrogatories.

They are not encouraged as a default procedural step.

However, where interrogatories are clearly relevant, necessary, and proportionate, leave will be granted.

The focus remains on whether their use will materially assist in resolving the real issues in dispute without causing unnecessary cost or delay.

This approach reflects the balance between maintaining procedural efficiency and preserving access to tools that can meaningfully clarify contested issues.

Key Takeaways – Interrogatories

Interrogatories are a controlled, court-supervised mechanism within Queensland civil litigation.

They are governed by rr 228–238 of the UCPR and cannot be used without the court’s leave, including under r 229.

This requirement ensures that interrogatories are used only when necessary and justified.

They are a powerful procedural tool.

When used appropriately, interrogatories can clarify issues, obtain admissions, and help prove facts that may not be apparent from documents alone.

However, they are often underused or, conversely, misused.

Overly broad or unnecessary interrogatories can lead to disputes, increased costs, and procedural delay.

Their use must therefore be carefully targeted and proportionate.

The overarching principles of efficiency and case management are critical.

Interrogatories must align with these principles.

When they do, they remain a valuable and effective tool in Queensland civil procedure.

Interrogatories in Qld – Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address some of the most common practical issues arising from interrogatories in Queensland civil litigation, including leave requirements, objections, timing, and evidentiary use.

What are interrogatories in Queensland civil litigation?

Interrogatories are written questions one party serves on another, requiring sworn answers about matters in dispute. They are governed by the UCPR, rr 228–238. They are used to clarify facts, obtain admissions, and narrow issues before trial.

Do you need court permission to serve interrogatories in Queensland?

Yes. Under r 229 of the UCPR, interrogatories cannot be delivered without leave of the court. You must show they are necessary, relevant, and proportionate. If the court considers they are unnecessary or duplicative, leave will likely be refused.

When can interrogatories be used in a case?

Although interrogatories may be delivered at any time with leave under r 229, they are usually sought after pleadings have closed and before trial. At this stage, the issues are clearly defined, making targeted questions possible. Courts often refuse interrogatories that are sought too early or before the issues are properly identified.

How many interrogatories can you ask?

Under r 229 of the UCPR, a party may deliver up to 30 interrogatories unless the court orders otherwise. The court may allow more in complex cases, but only if justified. Excessive or repetitive questions may be disallowed.

What is the purpose of interrogatories?

Interrogatories are used to obtain information, clarify facts, and secure admissions. They help narrow the issues in dispute and reduce the scope of trial. They are particularly useful where key information is held by the opposing party and not evident from documents.

Can you object to interrogatories?

Yes. Under rr 233–234 of the UCPR, a party can object on grounds such as irrelevance, oppression, privilege, or that the interrogatories are unnecessary. Each objection must be properly justified and relate to the specific question.

Are interrogatories still used in Queensland litigation?

They are less commonly used today. Modern litigation relies more on disclosure, case management, and notices to admit. However, interrogatories remain available and can be effective in complex or fact-heavy disputes.

What happens if you don’t answer interrogatories properly?

The court can order you to provide proper answers under r 236 of the UCPR. You may also face adverse costs orders. Repeated non-compliance can lead to more serious procedural consequences, including a stay or dismissal of all or part of the proceeding, judgment or another appropriate order, depending on the seriousness of the default.

Can interrogatory answers be used in court?

Yes. Answers are given on oath and can be tendered as evidence at trial. They may be used to support a case or to challenge credibility if inconsistent with other evidence.

What is the difference between interrogatories and subpoenas?

Interrogatories are written questions directed to a party requiring sworn answers. Subpoenas are court orders requiring a person, often a non-party, to produce documents or attend court. Interrogatories focus on obtaining information, while subpoenas focus on obtaining evidence.