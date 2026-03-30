Enforcing payment of a debt without a contract

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Article Summary

Payment obligations can be enforceable under Australian law even where no signed or formal contract exists.

Courts focus on whether the essential elements of a binding agreement such as offer, acceptance, consideration, and intention can be established from the parties' words and conduct.

Where a contract cannot be proven, alternative doctrines including quantum meruit, unjust enrichment, and estoppel may allow recovery.

However, these pathways are limited and highly fact-dependent.

The absence of formal documentation increases evidentiary uncertainty, making enforcement more complex and outcomes less predictable.

In this article, our debt recovery solicitors explain these concepts in greater detail.

Can You Enforce Payment of a Debt Without a Contract?

Payment of a debt without a contract is a common misconception in commercial disputes. People tend to think that a payment obligation cannot arise unless the parties have executed a formal written contract. Under Australian law, that proposition is incorrect.

The enforceability of an obligation depends on whether the essential elements of contract formation are objectively established, not whether a document has been signed.

This is illustrated in Australian Woollen Mills Pty Ltd v Commonwealth [1954] HCA 20, where the High Court rejected the existence of a contract despite governmental representations and commercial reliance. The Court stated at [36]:

... it is impossible, in our opinion, to hold that any contract was constituted at any stage binding the Commonwealth to pay a subsidy ...

This passage demonstrates that the presence or absence of a formal contract is not decisive; rather, the court examines whether the elements of contract formation are actually satisfied.

Payment of a Debt Without a Contract? (Quick Guide Table)

The table below provides a high-level guide to when payment of a debt without a contract may be enforceable without a written contract. It summarises the most common scenarios and the legal pathways that may apply.

Scenario Can You Recover Payment? Legal Basis Clear agreement (even if unwritten) ✓ Yes Contract (offer, acceptance, intention) Work performed and accepted, no contract ! Sometimes Quantum meruit Payment made by mistake ✓ Yes Restitution (money had and received) Reliance on a promise causing detriment ! Sometimes Estoppel Benefit provided without request × Usually no No recognised legal basis

The Essential Elements of a Binding Contract

Even without formal execution, a binding contract requires:

Offer

Acceptance

Consideration

Intention to create legal relations

Certainty

The High Court in Australian Woollen Mills Pty Ltd v Commonwealth [1954] HCA 20 emphasised that contractual liability depends on a legally enforceable obligation, not merely an arrangement or understanding. The Court stated at [33]:

It is of the essence of contract, regarded as a class of obligations, that there is a voluntary assumption of a legally enforceable duty.

This confirms that the inquiry is whether the parties have assumed legal obligations, which can arise independently of any formal written agreement.

See our detailed article here - Contract Law 101 - The Essential Elements

Intention to Create Legal Relations

Where no formal contract exists, the question of intention becomes critical when considering payment of a debt without a contract.

The High Court has made clear that this is an objective inquiry, based on what the parties' conduct conveys.

In Ermogenous v Greek Orthodox Community of SA Inc [2002] HCA 8, the Court explained at [25]:

... the search for the 'intention to create contractual relations' requires an objective assessment of the state of affairs between the parties

This is particularly significant in informal arrangements.

Even in the absence of a signed agreement, a contract may arise if the parties' words and conduct objectively indicate an intention to be legally bound.

Subject to Contract and Incomplete Agreements

A key limitation arises where parties indicate that their arrangement is subject to contract or contingent upon formal execution.

In Masters v Cameron [1954] HCA 72, the High Court explained that such language may prevent the formation of a binding agreement, depending on the parties' intention. The Court stated at [13]:

... where you have a proposal or agreement made in writing expressed to be subject to a formal contract being prepared, it means what it says...

However, the legal effect of "subject to contract" is not automatic or uniform. The critical question remains whether, assessed objectively, the parties intended to be immediately bound or only upon execution of a formal document.

Subsequent authority confirms that parties may fall into different categories, including:

Where they intend to be immediately bound, with a later document recording the agreed terms;

Where they have agreed on terms but do not intend to be bound until formal execution;

Where they intend to be bound only upon execution of a further contract.

Accordingly, even where all essential terms are agreed, no binding contract will arise if the parties objectively intended to defer legal commitment. Conversely, the use of "subject to contract" will not be decisive if the parties' conduct demonstrates an intention to be immediately bound.

This reinforces a central principle: intention, not formality or wording alone, determines whether a contract exists.

Contracts Formed by Conduct

A contract may also arise solely from the parties' conduct, particularly in commercial contexts where work is performed and payment is expected.

However, as Australian Woollen Mills Pty Ltd v Commonwealth [1954] HCA 20 demonstrates, conduct must support the inference of a binding obligation, not merely reliance on a policy, expectation, or administrative arrangement.

The absence of a formal contract does not prevent enforcement, but equally, the existence of dealings alone does not establish one.

Where that threshold is not met, Australian law provides alternative pathways through which payment obligations may still arise when thinking about payment of a debt without a contract.

Alternative Bases for Payment of a Debt Without a Contract

Where a binding contract cannot be established, Australian law provides alternative doctrines that may still enforce payment of a debt without a contract.

These doctrines are not substitutes for contract, but operate where no enforceable agreement exists or where contractual rights are incomplete or unavailable.

Quantum Meruit (Payment for Work Performed)

A primary recovery pathway for payment of a debt without a contract is a claim in quantum meruit, which allows a party to recover the reasonable value of work performed. However, the availability and scope of such claims have been significantly clarified and limited by the High Court.

In Pavey & Matthews Pty Ltd v Paul [1987] HCA 5, the High Court confirmed that where a contract is unenforceable (for example, due to statutory non-compliance), a party may still recover for work performed on a restitutionary basis. The claim is not founded on the contract itself, but on the provision and acceptance of valuable services.

The Court explained that such recovery arises from a legal principle, not discretion. Deane J stating at [14]:

To identify the basis of such actions as restitution and not genuine agreement is not to assert a judicial discretion to do whatever idiosyncratic notions of what is fair and just might dictate.

However, the modern position was substantially refined in Mann v Paterson Constructions Pty Ltd [2019] HCA 32, which imposes important limits on quantum meruit claims where a contract has existed.

The High Court held that where a contract has been partially performed and is later terminated, a claim in quantum meruit will generally not permit payment of a debt without a contract exceeding the contract price for the work performed. The contract continues to play a controlling role in defining the parties' rights, even where the claim is framed in restitution.

The Court made clear that quantum meruit is not a mechanism to escape a bad bargain or to obtain a more favourable outcome than the contract provides. Instead, it operates within defined boundaries, including:

Where a contract is void, unenforceable, or does not exist, quantum meruit may allow recovery of the reasonable value of work performed.

Where a contract exists and has been partially performed, recovery will generally be constrained by the contract price; and

Where a contract has been terminated, quantum meruit may be available for work performed prior to termination, but still subject to contractual limits.

The decision also emphasises that restitutionary recovery depends on the existence of a recognised legal basis, such as the request or acceptance of services, rather than on the mere conferral of a benefit.

In practical terms, this means that quantum meruit is not a universal fallback. Its availability depends on the legal character of the parties' relationship and the status of any contract between them. In many commercial disputes, particularly in construction and services contexts, the contract will continue to influence or limit recovery even where it cannot be directly enforced.

Accordingly, while quantum meruit remains a powerful tool in cases where no enforceable contract exists, it is subject to strict doctrinal limits and must be analysed in light of bothPavey & MatthewsandMann v Paterson.

Unjust Enrichment for Payment of a Debt Without a Contract

Australian courts frequently refer to "unjust enrichment" when explaining restitutionary liability. However, it is important to distinguish between unjust enrichment as a descriptive or explanatory concept and recognised legal causes of action that actually led to recovery.

In David Securities Pty Ltd v Commonwealth Bank of Australia [1992] HCA 48, the Court addressed the role of unjust enrichment, stating at [44]:

... it would be unconscionable for the recipient not to give restitution to the payer

This language reflects the underlying rationale of many restitutionary claims. However, subsequent High Court authority has made clear that unjust enrichment does not operate in Australia as a free-standing, all-purpose cause of action.

In Farah Constructions Pty Ltd v Say-Dee Pty Ltd [2007] HCA 22, the High Court cautioned against treating unjust enrichment as a unifying legal principle capable of generating liability "according to its own terms". Instead, recovery depends on establishing a recognised category of claim, such as:

Money had and received (including payments made by mistake);

Failure of consideration (in appropriate circumstances);

Quantum meruit (for services requested and accepted);

Other established restitutionary causes of action.

Unjust enrichment, therefore, operates as a framework for understanding why restitution is granted, not as an independent source of rights.

This distinction is critical in practice. A party cannot succeed simply by asserting that the defendant has been enriched and that the enrichment is unjust. The claimant must identify a recognised legal basis for recovery, supported by established doctrine and authority.

Accordingly, while unjust enrichment remains a useful analytical tool, Australian courts continue to resolve restitutionary claims by reference to specific legal categories, rather than by applying a generalised principle of fairness.

Please see our detailed article here - Recovering Money Paid by Mistake

Estoppel and Reliance-Based Liability

Even where no contract exists, courts may enforce obligations through estoppel where one party has relied on an assumption induced by the other.

In Waltons Stores (Interstate) Ltd v Maher [1988] HCA 7, the High Court recognised that a party may be prevented from denying a legal obligation in such circumstances. The Court stated at [23]:

... it is unconscionable for the promisor to depart from his promise, if to do so will result in detriment to the promisee

This establishes that reliance and detriment can give rise to enforceable obligations, even in the absence of a concluded contract.

Industry-Specific Applications of Payment of a Debt Without a Contract

The principles outlined above most commonly arise in specific commercial contexts where informal arrangements, incomplete documentation, or statutory non-compliance are prevalent.

This section examines how Australian courts approach enforcement in those settings when thinking about payment of a debt without a contract.

Construction and Building Disputes

The construction industry provides the clearest example of enforceable payment of a debt without a contract, particularly where legislation requires formalisation.

In Pavey & Matthews Pty Ltd v Paul [1987] HCA 5, the High Court considered a claim for payment where a building contract was unenforceable because it was not in writing. The Court described the statutory position at [2]:

A contract ... is not enforceable against the other party to the contract unless the contract is in writing signed by each of the parties

Despite this, the builder was still able to pursue recovery for the value of work performed.

The case demonstrates that the statutory invalidity of a contract does not necessarily eliminate entitlement to payment, particularly where work has been completed and accepted.

Where work is performed without a direct request from the defendant, recovery becomes significantly more difficult.

In Lumbers v W Cook Builders Pty Ltd (in liq) [2008] HCA 27, the High Court rejected a claim for payment despite the plaintiffs having conferred a benefit. The Court held that the defendants were not liable because there was no recognised legal basis connecting the plaintiffs' work to an obligation owed by the defendants to them.

The case emphasises that the mere conferral of a benefit is insufficient. A claimant must establish a recognised legal foundation for recovery, such as a request for services, acceptance in circumstances giving rise to an obligation to pay, or another established restitutionary basis.

This reflects a broader principle: liability in restitution depends not simply on enrichment, but on whether the law recognises a basis for requiring payment as between the specific parties involved.

Commercial Services and Professional Fee Disputes

In commercial and professional contexts, disputes often arise where services are performed without a formal written agreement or where the scope of engagement is unclear.

The principles in Australian Woollen Mills Pty Ltd v Commonwealth [1954] HCA 20 highlight that not all commercial dealings give rise to contractual obligations, even where one party acts in reliance on representations. The High Court stated [36]:

... it is impossible, in our opinion, to hold that any contract was constituted at any stage...

This underscores the need to distinguish between:

Binding contractual arrangements; and

Non-binding commercial expectations or policy statements

These practical scenarios also highlight a number of recurring risks and misconceptions that arise in the absence of formal agreements.

Read our detailed article here - Client not Paying Invoice? How to Recover the Debt

Key Risks and Common Misconceptions

The absence of a formal contract creates a legal environment in which liability may arise, but only within tightly defined doctrinal limits.

Misunderstanding those limits is a frequent source of failed claims and commercial risk.

Risk Practical Impact Unclear scope of work Disputes over what was agreed No agreed price Difficulty proving entitlement Evidentiary gaps "He said / she said" litigation Limited remedies May be restricted to restitution Increased legal costs More complex disputes

Assumption That Benefit Entitles Payment

A common assumption is that where work is performed and a benefit is received, payment must follow. Australian law does not support that proposition without qualification.

In Steele v Tardiani [1946] HCA 21, the High Court emphasised that acceptance of a benefit does not, in itself, impose liability beyond the contractual framework. The Court stated:

The plaintiffs could not impose a new contract upon the defendant upon the basis that, unless he left the firewood to decay upon the ground, he became bound to pay them as if he had employed them on other than the contractual terms.

This highlights a critical limitation: a party cannot unilaterally create a right to payment simply by conferring a benefit.

Incomplete or Partially Performed Agreements

Where arrangements are informal or partially performed, disputes often arise as to whether the consideration has failed.

In Baltic Shipping Co v Dillon [1993] HCA 4, the High Court explained that restitution for failure of consideration generally requires a total failure of consideration. The Court stated at [12]:

If the incomplete performance results in the innocent party receiving and retaining any substantial part of the benefit expected under the contract, there will not be a total failure of consideration.

However, this principle must be applied carefully. The presence of a substantial benefit does not eliminate all potential restitutionary claims, but it may prevent recovery based specifically on total failure of consideration.

In some cases, courts will examine whether consideration is severable, or whether another recognised restitutionary basis is available.

The key point is that restitution is not automatically available merely because performance is incomplete. Recovery depends on the precise legal characterisation of the benefit conferred and the basis for restitution.

Negotiations Compared to Binding Agreements

In many commercial contexts, parties act while negotiations are ongoing. This creates uncertainty as to whether a binding agreement has been formed.

In Brambles Holdings Ltd v Bathurst City Council [2001] NSWCA 61, the Court addressed the difficulty of distinguishing negotiation from acceptance. The Court noted at [2]:

The appellant's reply... did not constitute a rejection... The letter contained posturing which is common in contractual negotiations.

This reflects a key risk: conduct and communications may be ambiguous, making it difficult to determine whether a contract has been formed.

Limits of Restitution as an Alternative Remedy

Parties often assume that if a contract cannot be proven, restitution will provide an alternative pathway to recovery. This is not always the case.

As demonstrated in Baltic Shipping Co v Dillon , restitution may depend on strict requirements such as total failure of consideration, which may not be satisfied where any substantial benefit has been received.

Similarly,Steele v Tardiani illustrates that recovery for work performed outside contractual terms requires a separate legal basis, such as a new agreement or recognised restitutionary claim.

The Court made clear that mere use of work does not, by itself, establish such a basis.

Key Takeaways: Payment of a Debt Without a Contract

The absence of a signed or formalised contract does not prevent the enforcement of payment obligations under Australian law.

Courts will look beyond formality to assess whether the parties' dealings give rise to legally enforceable rights, whether through contract, restitution, or equitable doctrines.

However, these pathways are tightly confined.

Restitutionary recovery, for example, will generally not be available where the party seeking payment has received a substantial part of the benefit expected under the arrangement.

Similarly, a party cannot create a right to payment merely by conferring a benefit on another without a recognised legal basis for doing so.

These principles reflect a broader theme: courts do not impose liability simply because an outcome appears fair.

Instead, liability arises only where the facts satisfy established legal doctrines, assessed objectively and by reference to the parties' conduct and the surrounding circumstances.

In practical terms, the absence of a formal contract introduces both flexibility and risk.

While payment may still be recoverable, success depends on demonstrating either a binding agreement formed through words or conduct, or a recognised alternative basis for recovery such as restitution or estoppel.

Without that foundation, claims are unlikely to succeed, regardless of the parties' commercial expectations.

Payment of a Debt Without a Contract -When to Get Legal Advice

You should seek legal advice immediately if:

Work has been completed but payment is refused.

There is no written agreement or unclear terms.

The other party claims the arrangement was "subject to contract".

You are considering a quantum meruit or restitution claim.

Early advice can determine whether a viable legal pathway exists before costs escalate.

Payment of a Debt Without a Contract - FAQ

The following answers address common issues that arise where payment is sought in the absence of a formal written contract.

They are general in nature, and the outcome in any particular case will depend on the specific facts and available evidence.

Can you enforce payment of a debt without a contract in Australia?

Yes, payment can be enforced without a written contract if the legal elements of a binding agreement are present. Courts assess whether there was offer, acceptance, consideration, and intention to create legal relations. Even without formal documentation, agreements may arise through conduct, emails, or verbal arrangements. If no contract exists, alternative doctrines such as quantum meruit, restitutionary claims (often explained by unjust enrichment), or estoppel may still allow recovery, depending on the circumstances.

Is a verbal agreement legally binding in Australia?

A verbal agreement can be legally binding if it satisfies the requirements of contract formation. Courts will examine the words used, the conduct of the parties, and the surrounding circumstances to determine whether there was a clear intention to create legal relations. However, verbal agreements often present evidentiary challenges, particularly when disputes arise about the terms, scope, or agreed price, making enforcement more difficult in practice.

What is quantum meruit and when does it apply?

Quantum meruit is a legal principle allowing a party to recover the reasonable value of work performed where no enforceable contract governs payment. It typically applies where a contract is invalid, incomplete, or unenforceable, but services have still been provided and accepted. However, it is not automatically available and is subject to strict limits, particularly where a valid contract exists or where the benefit was not requested or accepted.

Can you claim payment of a debt if there was only an informal agreement?

Yes, informal agreements can be enforceable if they demonstrate the essential elements of a contract. Courts focus on substance rather than form, meaning that emails, conversations, and conduct may collectively establish a binding arrangement. However, if the agreement lacks certainty or is expressed to be "subject to contract," it may not be enforceable. Each case depends heavily on the specific facts and evidence available.

What happens if work is done but no price was agreed?

If work is performed without an agreed price, the law may imply a term requiring payment of a reasonable amount. This is often assessed based on market rates, industry standards, and the nature of the services provided. Alternatively, a claim in quantum meruit may be available. However, recovery is not guaranteed and will depend on whether the work was requested, accepted, and performed in circumstances indicating an expectation of payment.

Does partial performance affect your right to payment?

Yes, partial performance can significantly affect recovery. If a contract exists, payment rights are usually governed by its terms. In restitution claims, recovery may fail if the other party has received a substantial part of the expected benefit, as this can defeat a claim for total failure of consideration. The outcome depends on the structure of the agreement and the extent of performance completed.

Can conduct alone create a legally binding contract?

Yes, a contract can be formed entirely through conduct. Courts may infer agreement where the parties behave in a way that objectively demonstrates acceptance of terms, such as performing work, issuing invoices, or making payments. However, the conduct must be clear and unequivocal. Ambiguous or preliminary dealings, particularly during negotiations, may not be sufficient to establish a binding contractual relationship.

What does "subject to contract" mean legally?

"Subject to contract" generally indicates that the parties do not intend to be legally bound until a formal agreement is executed. Even if key terms are agreed, this wording can prevent a binding contract from arising. However, its effect depends on context. In some cases, courts may find that the parties intended to be bound immediately despite the wording, particularly where their conduct is inconsistent with ongoing negotiations.

Can you recover payment if the other party benefited from your work?

Possibly, but not automatically. The law does not guarantee payment simply because a benefit was received. Recovery depends on establishing a recognised legal basis, such as a contract, quantum meruit, or unjust enrichment. Courts will consider whether the work was requested, whether it was accepted, and whether it would be unjust for the recipient to retain the benefit without paying for it.

What are the risks of not having a written contract?

Operating without a written contract increases uncertainty and dispute risk. Key issues include difficulty proving agreed-upon terms, scope of work, and payment obligations. It may also limit available remedies or complicate enforcement. While the law provides alternative pathways to recovery, these are often narrower and more fact-dependent than contractual claims. Clear written agreements remain the most reliable way to avoid ambiguity and reduce legal exposure.

Payment of a Debt Without a Contract - Key High Court Authorities

The following High Court decisions form the foundation of the principles discussed in this article. Each case clarifies a key aspect of when payment of a debt without a contract arises, even in the absence of a formal written contract.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.