How do the end of year holidays affect your trade reporting?

Public holidays and bank holidays can have a major impact on trade and transaction reporting requirements, especially if you are an entity operating under multiple regimes.

When there is a public holiday where the regulatory body (or regulated entity) is located, it is likely that the timing of report submissions will be extended commensurately. Regulatory bodies globally generally treat holidays that occur on Monday to Friday as a non-business day and therefore the data is required to be reported no later than the close of the next working day.

This is made more complicated in regions where there are multiple jurisdictions and unique holidays. An example of this is the UK bank holidays compared with the various European countries and in Australia where there are multiple states, each with their own public holidays.

What do the Regulations specify?

Reporting on a Public Holiday

For the majority of national or regional holidays around the world, they are usually unique and independent, meaning that some businesses will remain open as will the markets that they make and interact with. Due to the lagging nature of the information that is being reported, generally a holiday will fall and affect the data from a previous normal business day.

The majority of TRAction's clients have automated the upload process of their data or have set up linked servers to push through their reporting without human intervention. This is beneficial as it allows TRAction to leverage our global team so that even during regional public holidays, we process and upload our clients' data to the regulator/s if it is received. This allows TRAction to provide our clients with handback files for individual days, simplifying their reconciliation.

What happens on a major global holiday?

Christmas, New Year's Day, and Easter are events which are designated as holidays across the majority of jurisdictions. In these cases, and consistent with the regulations, it is possible to aggregate multiple days of transaction files with the latest positions.

2025-26 Global Examples

Regions Public Holidays Reporting Timeframe Transactions executed on Submission Date UK Firms 25 December 2025

26 December 2025

1 January 2026 T + 1 24 December 2025 On or before 29 December 2025 31 December 2025 On or before 2 January 2026 EU Firms The Christmas holidays differ by country and not all European countries have Boxing Day (26 December) as a public holiday. Make sure you check your local calendars and any specific requirements of your NCA. T + 1 24 December 2025 This could be either 26 or 29 December 2025 so make sure you check ahead with your NCA. 31 December 2025 On or before 2 January 2026 ASIC Firms 25 December 2025

26 December 2025

1 January 2026 T + 2 24 December 2025 On or before 30 December 2025 31 December 2025 On or before 5 January 2026 MAS Firms 25 December 2025

1 January 2025 T + 2 24 December 2025 On or before 30 December 2025 31 December 2025 On or before 5 January 2026 Canada Firms 25 December 2025

26 December 2025

1 January 2026 T + 1 24 December 2025 On or before 29 December 2025 31 December 2025 On or before 2 January 2026







What TRAction does?

A. Aggregation of Multiple Days' Transactions

After a public holiday, TRAction will aggregate all the transactions that occurred over the period, with a snapshot of the latest open positions to be reported to the regulator. The same concept is applied to crypto reporting, as the tokens trade 24/7 on exchanges globally. This means that each Monday, the transactions that took place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are sent to the relevant regulator together with the latest snapshot of their open positions.

B. Effect on the Handback Files (trade reporting confirmations)

Depending on the treatment of the public holiday, whether it is regional or international, there may be some impact on the handback files that clients receive from TRAction. In the majority of cases, we continue to have access to our client's data for each specific day as we have a preference for processing each day individually as it doesn't cause any disruptions to the handbacks around the busy holiday periods. In this scenario you can reconcile as normal.

If our clients are unable to provide us with their trading data, we will aggregate the data on the first business day after the public holiday using a snapshot of the latest positions and any transactions across the period. In this case, handback files will only appear for the day on which the processing took place. There will be no output files on non-business days where TRAction did not report and therefore cannot be reconciled.

We also recommendthat you check the time fields in your handback files. You should be able to locate the transactions executed on the dates mentioned above under the following fields in your handback file:

EMIR/UK EMIR/SFTR/ASIC/MAS/Canada - Execution Timestamp field

- Execution Timestamp field MiFIR - Trading Date Time field

Summary

