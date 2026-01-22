ARTICLE
22 January 2026

ASIC enforcement action: Industry funding levy

SG
Sophie Grace Pty Ltd

Contributor

Sophie Grace Pty Ltd logo
Sophie Grace is a leading Australian firm specialising in both compliance and legal services to participants within the financial services and credit industries. We have serviced Australian and international clients across the financial sector for over a decade. From obtaining the required licences to operate your business to the provision of ongoing compliance support, many businesses have benefited from Sophie Grace’s extensive knowledge in the financial and credit space. We take pride in our ability to offer tailored solutions to a broad range of businesses whilst keeping business practicalities and obligations to regulators at the forefront of our minds when delivering services and advice. Our consultancy services can equip you with assistance and clarity in your business endeavours.
Explore Firm Details
ASIC cancelled two Australian Financial Services Licences for failing to pay industry funding levies. Both were more than 12 months overdue.
Australia Finance and Banking
Alicia Pevely
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alicia Pevely’s articles from Sophie Grace Pty Ltd are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

ASIC has cancelled two Australian Financial Services Licences ("AFSLs"), for failing to pay industry funding levies. They were more than twelve (12) months overdue.

Licensees must pay the full amount of the levy, including:

  • the levy amount;
  • any applicable late payment penalties; and
  • any shortfall penalties related to the levy.

ASIC has the power to suspend or cancel an AFSL and/or Australian Credit Licence ("ACL") under section 915B(3)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), if an entity fails to pay the levy under the ASIC Supervisory Cost Recovery Levy Act 2017 and has failed to make full payment for at least 12 months after the due date.

AFSL and ACL holders are required to submit their Industry Funding Return (Business Activity Metrics) via the ASIC Regulatory Portal to receive their levy invoice between January and March in the following year.

1733866a.jpg

Background

The Australian Parliament passed the Financial Services Compensation Scheme of Last Resort Levy Act 2023 (Cth) in 2023, to enhance consumer protection within the financial services industry. The CSLR sets specific eligibility requirements for individuals seeking compensation based on an AFCA determination. It applies only to certain financial products and services.

Further Reading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alicia Pevely
Alicia Pevely
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More