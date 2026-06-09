The duty of disclosure in family law proceedings is fundamental, yet disputes over whether sufficient disclosure has been provided remain common.

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Dis­clo­sure, the fam­i­ly law equiv­a­lent of dis­cov­ery in oth­er kinds of civ­il pro­ceed­ings, is a foun­da­tion­al part of fam­i­ly law matters.

The Fed­er­al Cir­cuit and Fam­i­ly Court of Aus­tralia (Fam­i­ly Law) Rules 2021 (Cth) (“the Rules”) and the var­i­ous pre­de­ces­sors of those Rules have long includ­ed a require­ment that:

… each par­ty to a pro­ceed­ing has a duty to the court and to each oth­er par­ty to give full and frank dis­clo­sure of all infor­ma­tion rel­e­vant to the pro­ceed­ing, in a time­ly manner.

That duty is applic­a­ble in both par­ent­ing and prop­er­ty pro­ceed­ings, and con­tin­ues through­out the entire­ty of a mat­ter (see Rules 6.02, 6.05, and 6.06). It requires that any and all infor­ma­tion that is rel­e­vant to a fact in issue in a mat­ter needs to be disclosed.

Dis­clo­sure is such a cru­cial aspect of prop­er­ty mat­ters in par­tic­u­lar, that the most recent amend­ments to the Fam­i­ly Law Act 1975 (Cth) includ­ed the addi­tion of sec­tion 71B (for mar­riages) and sec­tion 90RI (for de fac­to rela­tion­ships) which specif­i­cal­ly set out:

s71B – for marriages

(1) Each par­ty to a pro­ceed­ing relat­ing to finan­cial or prop­er­ty mat­ters of a mar­riage (oth­er than pro­ceed­ings on appeal) has a duty to the court and to each oth­er par­ty to give full and frank dis­clo­sure, in a time­ly man­ner, of all infor­ma­tion and doc­u­ments rel­e­vant to:

(a) for a par­ty to the mar­riage — the issues in the pro­ceed­ing that relate to finan­cial or prop­er­ty mat­ters of the mar­riage; or

(b) for any oth­er par­ty to the pro­ceed­ing — so much of the party’s finan­cial cir­cum­stances as are rel­e­vant to the issues in the pro­ceed­ing that relate to finan­cial or prop­er­ty mat­ters of the marriage.

s90RI – for de fac­to relationships

(1) Each par­ty to a pro­ceed­ing relat­ing to finan­cial or prop­er­ty mat­ters of a de fac­to rela­tion­ship (oth­er than pro­ceed­ings on appeal) has a duty to the court and to each oth­er par­ty to give full and frank dis­clo­sure, in a time­ly man­ner, of all infor­ma­tion and doc­u­ments rel­e­vant to:

(a) for a par­ty to the rela­tion­ship — the issues in the pro­ceed­ing that relate to finan­cial or prop­er­ty mat­ters of the rela­tion­ship; or

(b) for any oth­er par­ty to the pro­ceed­ing — so much of the party’s finan­cial cir­cum­stances as are rel­e­vant to the issues in the pro­ceed­ing that relate to finan­cial or prop­er­ty mat­ters of the relationship.

The duty of dis­clo­sure is clear, and fail­ure to com­ply with this duty can result in seri­ous con­se­quences for the par­ty who fails to dis­close, includ­ing costs orders and restraints being made against the non-dis­clos­er, adverse find­ings of cred­it, and the Court being unable to ascer­tain the exact val­ue and make­up of the asset pool, and award­ing a much low­er per­cent­age of the asset pool to the non-dis­clos­er as a result. These con­se­quences are clear­ly set out in:

Black v Kell­ner (1992) 15 Fam LR 343, a case in which the Full Court of the Fam­i­ly Court of Aus­tralia approved the Tri­al Judge’s deter­mi­na­tion that the Hus­band only receive less than 10% of the known asset pool as a result of his fail­ure to dis­close his finan­cial cir­cum­stances and assets; and Weir v Weir (1992) 16 Fam LR 154, a case in which the Full Court allowed the reopen­ing of a case and a sig­nif­i­cant­ly greater adjust­ment of the prop­er­ty pool in favour of the Wife as a result of the Hus­band’s fail­ure to dis­close assets includ­ing an over­seas bank account; and Kan­nis & Kan­nis (2003) FLC 93 – 135, a case in which the Full Court said that the duty to dis­close is “absolute” and it is irrel­e­vant whether the fail­ure to dis­close is pur­pose­ful or acci­den­tal. The Hus­band’s mate­r­i­al non-dis­clo­sure in this mat­ter result­ed in an adjust­ment in favour of the Wife of 10%.

Despite the duty being clear­ly set out in the Rules, and now in the Fam­i­ly Law Act, whether a par­ty has pro­vid­ed suf­fi­cient dis­clo­sure is fre­quent­ly the sub­ject of sig­nif­i­cant dis­pute, as can be seen from the above cases.

Dis­clo­sure doc­u­ments can include a vari­ety of doc­u­ments, includ­ing but not lim­it­ed to bank state­ments, pay slips, share cer­tifi­cates, over­seas assets, trust deeds and oth­er rel­e­vant doc­u­ments. The doc­u­ments and infor­ma­tion may include assets that are held in the par­ties’ sole name, assets that are held in the par­ty’s name with anoth­er per­son (such as a joint bank account) or mul­ti­ple oth­er per­sons (such as a fam­i­ly trust or self man­aged super­an­nu­a­tion fund) and may include assets or finan­cial resources not held in the name of the par­ty but from which they derive a ben­e­fit (such as a fam­i­ly com­pa­ny in which nei­ther the Hus­band nor Wife are Direc­tors or Share­hold­ers but for which one par­ty has access to cred­it cards, bank accounts or from which the par­ty has his­tor­i­cal­ly been paid funds).

The ques­tion for lit­i­gants, and prac­ti­tion­ers rep­re­sent­ing them, is how much dis­clo­sure is required before the duty is sat­is­fied? How many doc­u­ments need to be dis­closed? How much infor­ma­tion needs to be provided?

In Julien & Per­rin (No 2) [2025] FedCFamC1F 50, Harp­er J pro­vid­ed guid­ance as to the scope of dis­clo­sure required, par­tic­u­lar­ly in finan­cial mat­ters with com­plex fam­i­ly com­pa­ny or trust structures.

In that mat­ter, the Wife filed an appli­ca­tion seek­ing sig­nif­i­cant and wide rang­ing dis­clo­sure from the Hus­band in cir­cum­stances where the asset pool was any­where between $20,000,000 and $50,000,000 depend­ing on each par­ty’s asser­tions and ver­sion of events.

Harp­er J acknowl­edged the vital nature of full and frank dis­clo­sure but said at [15]:

Although the duty of dis­clo­sure has been called “absolute”, in addi­tion to lim­its imposed by rel­e­vance, the author­i­ties have recog­nised oth­er lim­i­ta­tions ground­ed in con­cepts of rea­son­able­ness in the par­tic­u­lar cir­cum­stances and pro­por­tion­al­i­ty (Need­ham & Trustees of the Bank­rupt Estate of Need­ham (2017) FLC 93 – 777 at [38] – [45]). It can be said there­fore that mean­ing­ful inad­e­qua­cy in dis­clo­sure is not clear­ly estab­lished mere­ly because there appear to be gaps or incom­plete­ness in the mate­r­i­al dis­closed (Wei v Xia (No 5) at [356]).

In bal­anc­ing these con­sid­er­a­tions of the absolute nature of dis­clo­sure, with rea­son­able­ness and rel­e­vance, His Hon­our also con­sid­ered the over­ar­ch­ing pur­pose as set out in the Fam­i­ly Law Act 1975 (Cth) for the Court to resolve dis­putes accord­ing to law and as quick­ly, inex­pen­sive­ly and effi­cient­ly as possible.

There were a num­ber of key argu­ments can­vassed in Harp­er J’s Judgment:

The par­ties had exchanged numer­ous pieces of cor­re­spon­dence request­ing, and enclos­ing dis­clo­sure, and the Hus­band had made dis­clo­sure of thou­sands of pages of material.

The Wife’s argu­ment that the Hus­band’s dis­clo­sure was volu­mi­nous, chaot­ic and dif­fi­cult to parse did not find favour with His Hon­our, who not­ed that the Hus­band had pro­vid­ed a num­ber of respons­es to the Wife’s requests for dis­clo­sure, includ­ing lists of dis­clo­sure, and that Rule 6.09 of the Fed­er­al Cir­cuit and Fam­i­ly Court of Aus­tralia (Fam­i­ly Law) Rules 2021 (Cth) did not require the list of dis­clo­sure pro­vid­ed by the Hus­band to be in a par­tic­u­lar form. In short, the Hus­band pre­sent­ing his dis­clo­sure in an unhelp­ful or incon­ve­nient man­ner was not nec­es­sar­i­ly suf­fi­cient to con­clude that he had failed in mak­ing disclosure.

A num­ber of the doc­u­ments sought by the Wife could not be shown to be rel­e­vant to the list of agreed issues in dis­pute which had been pre­pared joint­ly by the par­ties and sub­mit­ted to the Court on a pri­or date.

The wife’s alle­ga­tions that were vague, or amount­ed only to spec­u­la­tion, were not suf­fi­cient to ground a request for disclosure.

Ulti­mate­ly, Harp­er J con­clud­ed that the Wife’s appli­ca­tion for fur­ther dis­clo­sure was to be dis­missed and said at [33]:

[33] It is an unfor­tu­nate fea­ture of lit­i­ga­tion in this Court that par­ties fre­quent­ly sink into an unpro­duc­tive and ulti­mate­ly point­less round of appli­ca­tions about dis­clo­sure, which delay an order­ly pro­gres­sion to final hear­ing at a pro­por­tion­ate cost, when the rules about dis­clo­sure and the sub­stan­tive adverse con­se­quences which can flow to a default­ing par­ty from non-dis­clo­sure are well known. This real­i­ty, the over­ar­ch­ing pur­pose and the exist­ing restric­tions on inter­locu­to­ry appli­ca­tions in the Rules and Prac­tice Direc­tions should not only dis­cour­age but com­pel par­ties to cease ill-con­ceived and time-wast­ing appli­ca­tions about dis­clo­sure. Too often inad­e­quate atten­tion is giv­en to the pur­pose and for­mu­la­tion of appli­ca­tions about disclosure.

What Julien & Per­rin (No 2) demon­strates is that while the duty of dis­clo­sure is fun­da­men­tal and requires absolute com­pli­ance, any dis­clo­sure request­ed must:

Be rel­e­vant to an issue to be deter­mined in the proceedings; Not be based pure­ly on spec­u­la­tion or vague alle­ga­tions with no evi­den­tiary foundation; Take into account the over­ar­ch­ing pur­pose and be rea­son­able and pur­pose­ful in the doc­u­ments sought to be obtained.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.