Michael Byrnes appeared on ABC News Radio on 21 July 2025 to discuss the issue of workplace relationships and that Coldplay concert

AUDIO: Even if it's not captured at a Coldplay concert, are there any legal implications to workplace relationships?

Now to a story that's captured the entire world's attention in recent days about two married executives caught embracing on camera at a Coldplay concert in Boston.

You've no doubt seen something about it in the news or on social media... the footage has led to thousands of articles, memes and plenty of jokes.

The Jumbotron or Kisscam capturing the pair ducking and weaving out of sight once they realised they were on the big screen.

And the fall-out has been swift and wide-reaching.

It turns out they were the Chief Executive Officer and Chief People Officer at a tech company called Astronomer... and within days... both were stood down from their roles... and yesterday the CEO resigned.

But are there any legal implications in all of this?

Laura Tchilinguirian spoke with Workplace Relations Lawyer Michael Byrnes is a Partner at Swaab in Sydney

