What Are The Penalties On Hiding Number Plates In NSW?

A number plate must firstly be issued by Transport for NSW (TFNSW) and it must be permanently affixed to your motor vehicle. In addition, it must also be compliant with clause 25 of the Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Regulation 2017 (NSW), which includes the following:

The number plate must at all times be in an upright position that's substantially parallel to the vehicle's axles; and must be no more than 1.3 metres above ground level;

The number plate must not be obscured, defaced or otherwise illegible;

The numbers on the plate must be clearly visible from any point that is up to 20 metres from the number-plate, and within an arc of 45 degrees from the surface of the number-plate above or to either side of the vehicle;

Any cover on the number-plate must be clear, clean and untinted and flat over the entire surface; and any such cover must not be reflective or have other characteristics that would prevent the successful operation of a device approved for use under a law relating to the detection of traffic offences;

In the case of a motor vehicle other than a motor bike, it must have 1 number-plate affixed to the front and another to its rear;

In the case of a motor bike or trailer, it must have 1 number-plate affixed to its rear;

In the case of a motor vehicle for which number-plates of different sizes are issued- the larger of the number-plates must be affixed to the rear of the vehicle.

Penalties for Hiding or Obstructing Number Plates in New South Wales

Using a class A vehicle without a correctly fixed or displayed number plate or with an obscured, defaced or illegible number plate is a breach of clause 60 of the Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Regulation 2017 (NSW) and carries penalties of an on the spot infringement notice fine of $562 and 3 demerit points.

Using a class B or C vehicle without a correctly fixed or displayed number plate or with an obscured/defaced/illegible number plate attracts a $844 fine and 3 demerit points.

If disputing the offence, a court election can be filed. The option to do this is outlined on the back of the infringement notice. A court election will then result in the matter being heard in the Local Court where the defendant may either plead guilty or not guilty. In the event a defendant who court elects is convicted by a court, the maximum penalties are heavier of up to $2,200 fine and 3 demerit points.

Other Types of Number Plate Offences in New South Wales

Other types of number plate offences and penalties within the State of New South Wales include the following:

Use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate: $562 fine and 3 demerit points. Use Class A vehicle displaying altered plate: $562 fine and 3 demerit points. Use Class A vehicle displaying misleading plate: $562 fine and 3 demerit points. Use class A vehicle display auxillary number plate not in accordance with clause 22(4): $562. Use class B or C vehicle with unauthorised number plate: $844 fine and 3 demerit points. Use class B or C vehicle displaying altered number plate: $844 fine and 3 demerit points. Use Class B or C vehicle displaying misleading number plate: $844 fine and 3 demerit points. Use class B or C vehicle display auxillary number plate not in accordance with clause 22(4): $844.

Examples of Number Plate Offences in New South Wales

Gadget that obstructs Number Plate

Click here to watch the video

Dirty Number Plate

Dirty number plate case study- a driver of a Toyota Prado in March of 2019 received a fine with 3 demerit points because he did not clean his number plate. The build-up of dirt on his number plate resulted in his number plate being "obscured" and this resulted in a breach of clause 25 of the Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Regulation 2017 (NSW).

Fake Number Plate

Illegible number plate case study- a driver in Alberta, Canada drove a motor vehicle with a number plate made using paper stuck to the vehicle. In addition, the number plate was also made up. In NSW, this is a breach of clause 25 Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Regulation 2017 (NSW) by reason of it being iillegible and misleading warranting a fine and 3 demerit points.



Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta

Defaced Number Plate

Defaced number plate case study- a South Australian man driving his Mitsubishi sedan was stopped by police who noticed his number plates characters had been reworked with paint. He had painted over his number plates and brushed on the words, "Not Stolen OK".



The number plate was flipped over and handpainted. (Source: South Australia Police)

