Unfair contract terms in outdated standard form contracts could cost you a fine of $50 million (Companies) or $2.5 million (Individuals)

If you have not reviewed your standard form construction contracts since 9 November 2023 (when the amended Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) - Schedule 2 (ACL) became effective), you could be at risk of any/all unfair contract terms being declared void and having to pay a penalty.

This means that:

Any standard form contract executed after 9 November 2023 must comply with the ACL

EACH term found to be unfair by a court or tribunal and EACH instance of use including with parties not involved in the subject of the dispute will be considered its own separate contravention of the ACL 1

EACH unfair term will not be binding on the parties (the remainder of the contract which is fair remains enforceable and binding)

If that unfair term is relied upon after being declared unfair, the party using the unfair term will be in continuous breach of the ACL.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission who enforces the ACL earlier this year published its Compliance and enforcement priorities | ACCC for2025 ⁄ 26 . One of the ACCC's priorities listed is that of eliminating unfair contract terms in small business contracts and NSW strata schemes. Under the new strata law reforms2 a key change is that these provisions of the ACL will be extended to contracts with owners corporations and associations3 from 1 July 20254.

The ACL will apply to new contracts, renewed contracts and new or varied terms added to existing contracts entered with owners corporations and community associations from 1 July 2025. Read more on this at the Guide to 2025 strata law changes | NSW Government and Owners Corporations/Associations now subject to Unfair Contract Terms.

What are some of the penalties that can be imposed by the ACCC?

Fines - not more than the greater of: Maximum $50 million If: Determinable, 3 times the value of the benefit derived either directly or indirectly by that unfair term (this extends to each time the contract and clause has been used) or Not determinable, 30% of the adjusted turnover during the period that the unfair contract term was used (this extends to each time the contract and clause has been used) 5

In addition to fines: All instances of use/all contracts including non-parties to the dispute Term will be declared void (remainder of contract remains in force if possible) or varied Can be ordered to refund money or return property to the opposite party Injunction to restrain a party using the term Compensation Redress to non-party to the dispute who also signed a similar contract



When does this apply?

When one of the parties is a small business, an owners corporation or an association

The contract involves the supply of goods or services, or a sale or grant of an interest in land

Is a standard form contract eg. Master Builders Association standard form contract (amended or unamended), or Standards Australia standard form contract (amended or unamended), or template bespoke contract used regularly by one party

Who is a small business?6

Less than 100 employees (parttime employees are counted)

Turnover less than $10 million

What makes a contract a standard form contract?

If one party alleges it is a standard form contract, then it is presumed as such until proved otherwise

Previous use of a similar contract

Prepared before discussions started between the parties

A contract may still be determined to be astandard form contract even if: There was an opportunity to negotiate but changes are minor/insubstantial There is an opportunity to select from a range of terms/options



What does this mean for construction contracts?

Types of contracts affected by these changes in the ACL: Strata building remedial work construction contracts Construct only contracts (head contracts and subcontracts) Design and construct contracts Consulting agreements Superintendency agreements Design agreements such as architects agreements Certifier engagement agreements

Review, negotiate and amend: Standard form industry contracts eg. Master Buildings Association, Australian Standards, Australian building industry contracts, Australian Institute of Architects Bespoke contracts, special conditions and variations to standard form contracts prepared before 9 November 2023



What you should already be doing to ensure compliance with theACL?

Eliminate and do not introduce an unfair term into your standard form contract

Embark on meaningful negotiations of the contract terms, keeping a record to show negotiation in earnest between the parties

Ensure all terms are balanced and fair, or serve a legitimate interest of the party who is being protected by that contractual term

Send out the contract to the parties with sufficient time to consider and meaningfully negotiate the terms

More decisions/assessments by the superintendent during the construction phase/contract administration should be built into your standard form contract terms

Documents must be provided to and access for site inspection must be provided to the contractor and cannot be a general obligation on the contractor to have knowledge based on what is publicly/readily available to the contractor about the site

Time bars and withholding payments in certain instances are generally considered unfair unless there is justification for these to be included

These changes in the ACL have significantly increased the risk for parties contracting in the construction industry. There exists an increased the likelihood of a term in a standard form contract being contested as unfair, with the potential for that term if declared unfair to attract severe penalties. If you have not examined your standard form contracts or special conditions, this should be done as a priority.

Swaab has an experienced team of lawyers specialised in construction and strata law to assist with updating your standard form contracts.

