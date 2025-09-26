ARTICLE
26 September 2025

Practical Introduction To The AIFC Court And The International Arbitration Centre (IAC)

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) hosts two key institutions for resolving commercial disputes: the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre (IAC).
Sanzhar Amangeldy and Islam Aubakirov

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) hosts two key institutions for resolving commercial disputes: the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre (IAC). Both operate independently from Kazakhstan's judicial system and apply internationally recognised standards to support business and investment.

What This Guide Is About?

The document is a practical introduction to the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre (IAC). It explains:

  • AIFC Court: An independent court within the Astana International Financial Centre that applies English common law principles, hears disputes in English, and allows parties to agree on applicable substantive law.
  • IAC (International Arbitration Centre): An alternative to court proceedings, offering arbitration and mediation services based on international standards.

The guide highlights how both institutions work, their procedures, advantages, and differences particularly focusing on claim submission, language, tribunal composition, confidentiality, decisions, appeals, and digital processes

Why It Matters?

  • Designed to attract foreign investors by providing a trusted, independent dispute resolution system outside the Kazakh national courts.
  • Support proceedings are efficient, flexible, confidential, and enforceable, which is important for international business.

