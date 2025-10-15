ACM Focuses On Sustainability Claims In The Coffee And Cocoa Sector

A cup of coffee or a piece of chocolate tastes even better when you believe it's good for people and the planet. But are those sustainability claims accurate? The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has identified the highest number of (potentially) misleading claims in coffee and cocoa products within the food sector. As a result, the ACM is stepping up its supervision in this area.

Sustainability claims

Companies that use sustainability claims must ensure their statements are honest, specific, and verifiable. The ACM's Guidelines regarding Sustainability Claims provide useful direction.

One example of a vague claim is "responsibly grown." It may sound appealing, but it does not explain what the actual sustainability benefit is. Specific claims work better, for example "grown without pesticides."

Particularly in the coffee and cocoa sector, attention is needed when making claims about products purchased through the mass balance method. This system allows for mixing sustainable and non-sustainable raw materials. That is permitted, but companies must be transparent: the purchase contributes to more sustainable production overall, but it does not guarantee that the specific product itself contains only sustainably sourced ingredients.

Not just coffee and cocoa

The current focus on coffee and cocoa does not mean other sectors are off the hook. Recently, for instance, De Bijenkorf received a warning for unclear sustainability communication. Its website featured broad claims such as "sustainable products" and "lower environmental impact" without sufficient substantiation.

ACM's approach

In many cases, the ACM starts with a warning. Companies are asked to adjust their misleading claims, and the authority publishes a notice on its website often accompanied by a press release. However, the ACM can also impose a fine. All the more reason to carefully check your claims in advance.

