The Importance Of Accounting Accuracy Under UAE Corporate Tax: Bridging Financial Reporting And Tax Determination

The introduction of Corporate Tax (“CT”) in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) has brought about a fundamental shift in the way businesses approach accounting and financial reporting.

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Introduction

The introduction of Corporate Tax (“CT”) in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) has brought about a fundamental shift in the way businesses approach accounting and financial reporting. Accounting is no longer viewed solely as a tool for measuring business performance or profitability, rather, as the maintenance of accurate, complete, and reliable books of accounts has become a core compliance obligation. Proper accounting now forms the foundation upon which a Taxable Person’s CT liability is determined, given that Taxable Income is derived from Accounting Income.

For UAE Corporate Tax purposes, Financial Statements are required to be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) or IFRS for Small and Medium-sized Entities (“IFRS for SMEs”), as prescribed under Ministerial Decision No. 114 of 2023. In line with this, pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (“the UAE Corporate Tax Law”), Article 20(1) mandates that the Taxable Income of each Taxable Person be determined on a standalone basis using adequate financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting standards accepted in the UAE. Further, Article 20(2) provides that Taxable Income for a Tax Period is derived from the Accounting Income reflected in those financial statements, subject to the specific tax adjustments prescribed under the UAE Corporate Tax Law and its implementing decisions.

In this context, inaccuracies or deficiencies in accounting practices directly impact the determination of Taxable Income. If not appropriately identified and corrected, such issues result in incorrect CT returns, exposure to administrative penalties, and, in more serious cases, allegations of tax non‑compliance or evasion.

This article considers certain common accounting practices that may give rise to CT non‑compliance in the UAE and underscores the increasing importance of accounting accuracy within the evolving CT framework.

Common Accounting Practices Giving Rise to Corporate Tax Risk

Revenue Recognition

Revenue recognition is a fundamental area of accounting with direct CT implications, as revenue is a principal component of Accounting Income, which forms the starting point for determining Taxable Income. Incorrect timing or recognition of revenue, such as recognising income on a cash basis where the accrual basis is required, or deferring revenue without a valid accounting justification, may result in the understatement or overstatement of Taxable Income for a particular Tax Period.

Under the UAE Corporate Tax framework, Taxable Income is derived from Accounting Income subject to specified tax adjustments. Accordingly, where revenue is not recognised in the correct accounting period in accordance with applicable accounting standards, the starting point for the CT computation becomes inaccurate. Accounting standards govern the timing of recognition of income and expenditure, which directly determines the Tax Period in which such amounts are subject to CT. Misalignment in revenue recognition may therefore lead to improper deferral or acceleration of tax liabilities as well as inconsistencies between accounting records, CT returns, and other tax filings, including VAT returns. Such discrepancies increase the risk of audit scrutiny and, if not rectified, may result in incorrect CT filings and exposure to administrative penalties.

Incorrect Classification of Expenses

Incorrect classification of expenses is another common accounting issue that may give rise to CT non‑compliance. Expenses may be recorded under inappropriate categories or treated as deductible without sufficient regard to their tax treatment. While an expense may be recognised for accounting purposes, it will be deductible for CT purposes only if it meets the conditions prescribed under the UAE Corporate Tax Law. For example, entertainment expenditure may only be 50% deductible, while fines, penalties and bribes, are specifically non-deductible under the UAE Corporate Tax Law.

Failure to assess expense classification through a tax lens may result in non‑deductible or partially deductible costs being incorrectly offset against Taxable Income. Over time, such misclassification may materially understate a company’s CT liability. In addition, inconsistent expense classification may weaken the audit trail supporting the CT return, increasing exposure during a review or audit conducted by the Federal Tax Authority (“FTA”).

Capital Assets Incorrectly Expensed Rather Than Capitalised

Treating capital assets as operating expenses instead of capitalising them is a recurring accounting issue with significant CT implications. Capital assets are expected to generate economic benefits over more than one accounting period and should therefore be capitalised and depreciated or amortised in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Where capital expenditure is incorrectly expensed in full in the year of acquisition, Accounting Income is reduced and Taxable Income may be understated. This may result in excessive deductions being claimed upfront, followed by the absence of corresponding depreciation or amortisation deductions in subsequent years. Such treatment distorts the allocation of Taxable Income across multiple Tax Periods and may lead to reassessments, administrative penalties, and late payment consequences where identified by the FTA.

Inadequate Allocation of Employee Costs

Employee‑related costs often constitute a substantial portion of business expenditure and may relate to multiple functions, business segments, or entities. Where employee costs are not appropriately allocated, such as between different business lines or between related entities, the calculation of Taxable Income may be inaccurate.

Improper cost allocation may result in deductible expenses being overstated in one entity or activity and understated in another, leading to incorrect CT outcomes. This is particularly relevant in group structures, shared‑services arrangements, and related‑party contexts, where inaccurate allocation may also raise transfer pricing considerations if the allocation is not consistent with the arm’s length principle required under Article 34 of the UAE Corporate Tax Law. In the absence of a reasonable and consistently applied allocation methodology, businesses may face difficulties in substantiating deductions claimed in their CT returns.

Incorrect Recognition and Tracking of Tax Losses

Errors in recognising, measuring, or tracking accounting losses can have long‑term CT consequences. The utilisation of tax losses under the UAE Corporate Tax regime is subject to specific statutory conditions. In addition, tax losses may generally be utilised to offset up to 75% of the Taxable Income of a future Tax Period, subject to the conditions prescribed under Chapter Eleven of the UAE Corporate Tax Law. Where losses are incorrectly reported in the accounts or inadequately tracked, businesses may apply them against future Taxable Income in a non‑compliant manner.

Such issues may not become apparent until later Tax Periods, significantly increasing exposure to reassessments, penalties, and extended disputes with the FTA.

Effects of Accounting Inaccuracies on Businesses

Accounting inaccuracies have a direct and potentially significant impact on a business’s CT position. Errors arising from the use of incorrect Accounting Income as the starting point for the CT computation, as well as the misclassification of deductible and non‑deductible expenses, inevitably result in misstated Taxable Income. These inaccuracies undermine the integrity of CT returns and expose businesses to the risk of filing non‑compliant returns under the UAE Corporate Tax Law.

Where such weaknesses persist over successive Tax Periods, the consequences are compounded. Cumulative accounting errors substantially increase exposure to tax audits, heightened scrutiny by the FTA, and the imposition of administrative penalties and reassessments. In addition, unreliable accounting records may misrepresent a company’s true financial position, adversely affecting tax risk management, corporate governance, and stakeholder confidence. Accurate and compliant accounting is therefore a foundational requirement for effective CT compliance in the UAE.

These risks are further amplified by the UAE Corporate Tax requirements relating to audited Financial Statements, which impose an additional layer of accountability over the financial information used for CT purposes.

Ministerial Decision No. 84 of 2025 prescribes the categories of Taxable Persons required to prepare and maintain audited Financial Statements for UAE Corporate Tax purposes. This requirement applies to Taxable Persons (other than Tax Groups) with Revenue exceeding AED 50 million during the relevant Tax Period, as well as to all Qualifying Free Zone Persons, irrespective of Revenue thresholds. Tax Groups are required to prepare audited special purpose financial statements in accordance with the form, procedures, and rules specified by the FTA.

The audit must be conducted by an auditor licensed and registered in the UAE in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework governing the auditing profession, and performed in accordance with internationally recognised auditing standards. This introduces an additional layer of independent verification over the financial information forming the basis of the CT computation and reinforces the reliability of Accounting Income as the starting point for determining Taxable Income.

From a practical perspective, this requirement elevates audited Financial Statements to a central element of the CT compliance framework, with direct implications for audit readiness, quality of supporting documentation, and the defensibility of tax positions during FTA reviews, enquiries, and audits.

Conclusion

The UAE Corporate Tax regime has elevated accounting accuracy from a financial reporting consideration to a critical compliance obligation. Incorrect accounting practices can directly affect the determination of Taxable Income and result in CT non‑compliance, administrative penalties, and regulatory scrutiny. As the CT framework continues to develop in practice, businesses must ensure that their accounting practices, internal controls, and governance frameworks are fully aligned with CT requirements.

A proactive and integrated approach between accounting and tax functions, supported by regular tax‑focused reviews of financial statements, is essential to identifying and mitigating CT risk. Businesses that prioritise accounting accuracy will be better positioned to comply with the UAE Corporate Tax regime and manage regulatory risk on a sustainable basis.

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