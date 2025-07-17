New Federal Decree Law For Regulation Of The Accounting And Auditing Profession (Video)

The UAE has introduced Federal Decree-Law No. 41/2023 to regulate the accounting and auditing profession, replacing Federal Law No. 12/2014. This new law aims to improve corporate governance standards and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

Key Points:

Defines Chartered Accountants and their permitted activities. Applies to onshore UAE practitioners and those in financial-free zones offering services onshore. Outlines professional obligations, including licensing requirements and ethical conduct. Establishes disciplinary measures for violations, with fines up to AED 1,000,000 and potential license cancellation. Creates a grievance process for practitioners to appeal sanctions. Introduce a Committee for the Development of the Profession to oversee standards and regulations.

The law emphasizes confidentiality, record-keeping, and transparency in disciplinary actions. It aims to enhance the profession's integrity, boost investor confidence, and promote Emiratisation in the field.

This new decree represents a significant step towards a more regulated and responsible accounting and auditing profession in the UAE, focusing on maintaining high professional standards and accountability.

Originally published 4 Sept 2024

