The Requirements Of Opening A Corporate Bank Account In Dubai

Find below the list of required information that is needed for the business and for each shareholder, in order to open a bank account in Dubai:
Business
- Business address;
- Business premises which will be visited by a local bank representative;
- A sample of client and suppliers names;
- Website;
- Business activities / profile;
- Incorporation Certificates;
- Shareholders Certificates (if not part of the incorporation certificates they will have to be provided to the bank, stamped by the appropriate regulator);
- Tade license agreement.
Shareholder
- UAE visa;
- Passport copy;
- Local telephone number;
- Local residential address - ejary;
- Personal bank statements evidencing last 3 months salary receipts.
Timeframe
- The entire application takes usually between 1 - 3 working days depending form the local bank.
Physical Visit
- A physical visit is required.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.