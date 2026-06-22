Audit Requirements In The UAE

In the UAE, the requirement for companies to undergo auditing is primarily influenced by their legal structure, size, and activity. While not all companies are required to be audited, there are specific regulations and criteria that determine whether an audit is mandatory.

The regulatory landscape in the UAE is a complex one, with both federal and emirate-level authorities playing a role in setting audit requirements. To understand this better, let’s look at each of the requirement as per various statute and regulations

Mandatory Audit Requirements: