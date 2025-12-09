Strengthening Connections In Dubai & Abu Dhabi Greetings From Us

During our current visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we note it's an important opportunity to meet with clients, partners, friends and associates across the region. As our firm continues to deepen its presence in the UAE, spending time on the ground remains essential, not only for strengthening relationships, but also for understanding the evolving regulatory and business landscape firsthand.

Throughout this trip, we are engaging in productive discussions on tax, accounting, and regulatory developments, while also exploring new avenues for collaboration. Meeting clients in person allows us to address strategic needs more effectively and reinforce the trust that underpins our work. Likewise, connecting with local partners gives us valuable insight into regional practices and emerging opportunities.

These international visits play a meaningful role in ensuring that our services remain aligned with the needs of individuals and businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions. They also help us maintain a high standard of responsiveness and local knowledge, two elements that are increasingly important in today's global environment.

We look forward to continuing our work in the UAE and to building on the relationships that make these trips worthwhile.

