Although the COVID-19 pandemic is over, travel protocols continue to evolve as the world adjusts to the post-pandemic landscape. Therefore, it's not surprising for foreigners visiting Ghana to ask, “Do I still need a PCR test to travel to Ghana?” Ghana has relaxed several of its COVID-19-related entry requirements, but you must be fully informed before embarking on your journey. That said, here is what you should know about PCR test requirements in Ghana.

Ghana's current entry requirements

Like many other countries, Ghana has updated its travel guidelines in response to global vaccination efforts and declining COVID-19 case numbers. Currently, visitors don't need to present a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result if they can show proof of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19. However, you'll find it helpful to check with your airline and the latest government updates before departure, as rules can change on short notice. It's also worth noting that some people may still be subject to the PCR test, which leads to the next point.

Who may still need a PCR test?

Some categories of people may still need a PCR test before gaining entry into Ghana, including the following:

Unvaccinated travellers: travellers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 might be subject to PCR testing requirements or alternative testing methods. These travelers should consult with local health authorities or their airline.

Visitors from high-risk areas: Some countries are still considered high-risk due to the higher rates of COVID-19 infection or new variants. Therefore, travellers from these countries may still need to undertake the PCR tests to confirm that they are COVID-free.

Travellers in transit: although Ghana may not require a PCR test, connecting flights or layovers in other countries might. Therefore, make it a point to always verify the entry requirements of all transit destinations in advance to prevent complications.

Additional entry requirements worth considering

Aside from the PCR test, visitors need to consider the following requirements:

Travel insurance: It's important to get travel insurance when visiting Ghana, as it provides additional security in the event of unexpected changes or health issues during your trip.

Proof of vaccination: You may be required to show documentation to show that you have completed your COVID-19 vaccination regimen. This documentation is recognized internationally and is a key part of the entry process, so keep this in mind.

Health declaration: Some airlines and border control agencies may still require travelers to complete a health declaration form to monitor potential risks and facilitate contact tracing if needed.

Helpful tips for travelling to Ghana

To prevent health-related issues from affecting your entry into Ghana, always:

Check the official Ghana Health Service website and consult with your airline in the days leading up to your departure.

Prepare all the necessary documents—proof of vaccination, a valid passport, any required visas, and possibly a completed health declaration form.

Consider taking a rapid antigen test before your flight to get peace of mind and avoid delays when transiting into other countries with stringent rules.

Keep copies of your health and travel documents at all times.

