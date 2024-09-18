Delays In Immigration Processing Expected Due To Additional Security Checks

Following a security incident earlier this year, authorities have introduced additional information requirements and security checks as part of visa processing. Visa processing times have increased for multiple nationalities, with notable delays for nationals of countries from the Middle East and North Africa, as well as applicants from Europe and the United States, among other countries. As part of this, authorities are making further requests for clearer passport copies and more detailed information, including prior travel history and family names.

While no official announcements have been made regarding these changes, Fragomen is seeing consistent delays with submitted applications. Foreign nationals and their employers in Oman should prepare for delays in the processing of immigration applications across all categories. Fragomen will continue to monitor the situation and provide relevant updates.

