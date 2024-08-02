Policy On Promotions Of 9(G) Visa Holders Clarified

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) has recently clarified its policy regarding 9(G) visa holders who receive promotions within their current company. When a 9(G) visa holder is promoted and changes job titles, the employer must file a Notice of Promotion with the BI and include an original or certified true copy of the foreign national's appointment or election to the new position. Following this, the employer must file a 9(G) extension application on behalf of the foreign employee within 30 days of the BI's receipt of the Notice of Promotion. The extension period of the 9(G) visa will align with the validity of the Alien Employment Permit under the new position. In addition, the employer must cancel the foreign employee's existing Alien Certificate Registration Identity Card (ACR I-Card) by surrendering it to the BI and applying for a new one under the new position. The validity of the ACR I-Card will coincide with the extension of the 9(G) visa. With this clarification, the BI confirms that visa downgrading is not required when a 9(G) visa holder is promoted and changes job titles, reducing bureaucratic hurdles for foreign employers and their employers when internal promotions occur while ensuring proper documentation and compliance with immigration regulations.

