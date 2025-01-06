Annual Report 2025 For Holders Of Alien Certificate Of Registration Identity Card Due March 1, 2025

At a Glance

The situation

Foreign nationals who hold a valid Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-Card) in the Philippines, such as long-term work and permanent resident visa holders, must file their Annual Report (AR) by March 1, 2025.

A closer look

Documentary requirements. Foreign nationals can appear in person at the Bureau of Immigration (BI)'s off-site venues at Robinson's Place, Manila, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City and/or any of the BI participating offices, with their original ACR I-Card or original paper-based ACR (as applicable) and an original valid passport.

An online filing option is available to registered foreign nationals in the Philippines who hold a valid visa (except those with paper-based ACR). This option is only valid during the annual reporting period on or before March 1, 2025. Exemptions from filing. Foreign nationals exempt from the personal appearance requirement for the AR include the following: those below the age of 14 or 60 or over; mentally and physically incapacitated individuals (provided a Person With Disability identification card is presented); and pregnant women and unwell foreign nationals (provided a Medical Certificate is presented).

Foreign nationals exempt from the personal appearance requirement for the AR include the following: AR completion prior to issuance of Emigration Clearance Certificate-B (ECC-B). Departing foreign nationals with valid visas and ACR I-Cards must file their AR through the online filing option first before an ECC-B (Re-Entry permit/Special Return Certificate) can be issued.

Departing foreign nationals with valid visas and ACR I-Cards must file their AR through the online filing option first before an ECC-B (Re-Entry permit/Special Return Certificate) can be issued. Pending ACR I-Card applications. Foreign nationals with pending ACR I-Card applications must comply with the AR requirement. They will need to present proof of their pending application (claim stub with official receipt).

Impact

To avoid delays to renewal applications or fines, Fragomen recommends that the AR registration be completed by March 1, 2025. Foreign nationals should notify their Fragomen professional immediately if they require assistance.

Background

The BI requires foreign nationals to file the AR to track their stay and immigration status changes, if applicable, in the Philippines.

Looking ahead

The BI continues to improve initiatives using online platforms to make BI services more accessible to the public.

