Business Permit Requirement Temporarily Relaxed

In the interest of service improvements, the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region Regional Office is now accepting proof of filing of the company's Business/Mayor's Permit application/renewal (i.e., the official filing receipt issued by the Business Permit and Licensing Office along with a Notarized Affidavit of Undertaking) in lieu of a valid Business/Mayor's Permit for 2025 in support of Alien Employment Permits applications on an exceptional basis until February 15, 2025. In these cases, employers (or their authorized third parties) must submit a certified true copy of the approved Business/Mayor's Permit within 60 days; otherwise, their applications filed in the first quarter of 2025 will be refused.

