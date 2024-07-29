Automatic Extension Of Certain Immigration Documents Until June 30, 2025

Update July 26, 2024: The law implementing this change of policy is now in effect.

The Portuguese government has announced that all immigration visas and permits will remain valid until June 30, 2025, in an effort to clear a backlog of visa and permit applications. A similar extension previously went into effect in 2024. However, the law implementing this change of policy has not yet gone into effect. We will publish further insights when there is more information available.

