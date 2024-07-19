Stricter Social Security Enrolment Number Application Requirements

Portugal has introduced stricter Social Security Enrolment Number (NISS) application requirements. Applicants must now first apply for a residence permit (while for EU nationals, this may be a town hall registration, as they do not require a residence permit to work in Portugal) before they can apply for an NISS. Previously, foreign nationals could apply for an NISS prior to applying for a residence permit. Furthermore, in addition to the previous requirement to provide adequate identification documentation (either a passport or an EU-valid identification card), NISS applicants must now also provide proof of employment status (including an employment contract, attestation of self-employment, or company registration certificate) and proof of having applied for residence. The situation for dependents who will not be working (and so cannot submit any proof of employment) remains to be clarified. We will provide updates when possible.

