Don't Miss Your Portuguese Personal Tax Deadlines

As the tax season progresses in Portugal, it is crucial for residents to be aware of upcoming deadlines to ensure compliance and avoid potential penalties. Our team at Dixcart Portugal are here to provide clarity and support in navigating these obligations. This article highlights some critical dates and actions you should consider.

New Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) Applications: Deadline Approaching

A particularly important deadline for individuals seeking to benefit from the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR 2.0/IFICI) tax regime is fast approaching. Applications for NHR status for the 2024 tax year must be submitted by March 15, 2025. This regime offers attractive tax benefits for new residents in Portugal, but the application process requires careful attention to detail. We strongly urge anyone considering applying for NHR status to contact us immediately to discuss their eligibility and ensure a timely submission so they do not miss this opportunity. More information can be found here.

Other Important Personal Tax Deadlines:

Beyond the NHR application deadline, several other personal tax obligations require attention. While the specific dates may vary slightly each year, it is wise to prepare well in advance. These typically include:

IRS (Personal Income Tax) Declarations: A tax year in Portugal runs in line with the calendar year and the deadline for submitting your annual IRS (Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Singulares) declaration in Portugal is 30 June of the following year. This declaration covers income earned in the previous year. Gathering all necessary documentation, such as income statements, receipts for deductible expenses, and bank statements, is essential for accurate and timely filing.

Personal Tax Deductions : To benefit from deductions on expenses such as healthcare, rent, education, gym memberships, and vehicle maintenance, it is essential to validate all relevant invoices on the e-Fatura portal by 25 February . This validation process is vital for those seeking to reduce their taxable income in Portugal.

: To benefit from deductions on expenses such as healthcare, rent, education, gym memberships, and vehicle maintenance, it is essential to validate all relevant invoices on the e-Fatura portal by . This validation process is vital for those seeking to reduce their taxable income in Portugal. IMI (Municipal Property Tax): While IMI payments are typically spread throughout the year, understanding your payment schedule and ensuring timely payments is crucial to avoid penalties. Here's a simple breakdown of IMI payment deadlines: €100 or less: Pay the full amount by 31 May of the following year. €100 to €500: Pay in two instalments: one by 31 May , and the other by 30 November of the following year. €500 or more: Pay in three instalments: one by 31 May , one by 31 August , and the final one by 30 November of the following year

While IMI payments are typically spread throughout the year, understanding your payment schedule and ensuring timely payments is crucial to avoid penalties. Here's a simple breakdown of IMI payment deadlines: Social Security Contributions: If you are self-employed or receive income from specific sources, you may be required to make regular social security contributions. After the first year of exemptions, you must submit a report to the social security system quarterly and pay the contribution monthly. Read here for more information.

Understanding your obligations and payment deadlines is vital to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.

Plan Ahead for a Stress-Free Tax Season:

Tax efficiency is a year-round process, not just a last-minute scramble. We understand that navigating the complexities of the Portuguese tax system can be challenging, that is why we encourage you to reach out to our team of experienced tax professionals well in advance of any deadlines.

Why Contact Us Now?

Sufficient Time for Preparation: Early engagement allows us to thoroughly review your financial situation, identify potential deductions and credits, and ensure all necessary documentation is in order.

Early engagement allows us to thoroughly review your financial situation, identify potential deductions and credits, and ensure all necessary documentation is in order. Personalised Service: We provide tailored service based on your specific circumstances, ensuring you optimise your tax position within the legal framework.

We provide tailored service based on your specific circumstances, ensuring you optimise your tax position within the legal framework. Peace of Mind: Knowing that your tax obligations are being handled by experienced professionals provides peace of mind and allows you to focus on other priorities.

Knowing that your tax obligations are being handled by experienced professionals provides peace of mind and allows you to focus on other priorities. Avoid Penalties: Missing deadlines or submitting inaccurate information can result in penalties. Proactive planning helps you avoid these costly mistakes.

