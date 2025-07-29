ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Cyprus Tax Deadline Extended For Individual Income Returns 2024

K
Kinanis LLC

Contributor

Kinanis LLC is a Cyprus law firm offering services since 1983, combining exceptional expertise in law, tax and accounting. The firm has offices in Cyprus, Malta and a China desk and employs more than 80 lawyers, accountants and other professionals, providing clients full legal and accounting support on an everyday basis as well as customized solutions in today’s global financial and legal challenges.
Cyprus Tax
The Tax Department announces that, in accordance with the Council of Ministers Decree dated 20/06/2025 (ΚΔΠ 176/2025), the deadline for the timely submission of the Individual Income Tax Return without accounts for the tax year 2024, as well as the payment of the resulting tax due, is extended until 30th September 2025.

It is reminded that the obligation to submit an Individual Income Tax Return without accounts for the tax year 2024 applies to employees, pensioners, and self-employed individuals whose gross total income for the tax year 2024 exceeds the amount of €19,500.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
