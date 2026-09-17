Not All That Glitters Is Proceeds: For The First Time, A Maltese Court Rebuffs A Non-Conviction Confiscation Claim

On 16 September 2026 Malta’s Civil Court (Asset Recovery Section) threw out, in its entirety, a claim by the Asset Recovery Bureau and the Commissioner of Police to confiscate more than half a million euro held on trust. It is understood to be the first time a Maltese court has rejected a non-conviction based confiscation claim after an interested third party stepped in to defend the property.

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On 16 September 2026 Malta’s Civil Court (Asset Recovery Section) threw out, in its entirety, a claim by the Asset Recovery Bureau and the Commissioner of Police to confiscate more than half a million euro held on trust. It is understood to be the first time a Maltese court has rejected a non-conviction based confiscation claim after an interested third party stepped in to defend the property.

The funds had an unremarkable origin. They were the legitimate lifetime earnings of a deceased individual, inherited by his widow and later settled – on an intermediary’s advice – into a Maltese trust worth just over €500,000, ostensibly to cover her medical expenses in later life. When a fee dispute with the intermediary revealed that the money had never been declared to the tax authorities in the settlor’s home country, a suspicious transaction report was filed and Maltese police opened an investigation into suspected money laundering.

Parallel inquiries abroad followed. The settlor began, and her heir later completed, a fiscal regularisation that yielded close to €192,000 in back taxes, duties, interest and penalties. The foreign authorities then confirmed in writing that no criminal proceedings would be brought. None of that deterred Malta’s Asset Recovery Bureau and Commissioner of Police, who sought confiscation of the entire trust fund as the proceeds of money laundering. The heir – the deceased’s universal successor with an ownership interest in the funds – intervened, assisted by WH Partners, to contest the claim.

The Legal Framework: Non-Conviction Based Confiscation under Maltese Law

Non-conviction based confiscation in Malta is governed by Part VI of the Proceeds of Crime Act (Chapter 621 of the Laws of Malta). It allows the state to seek confiscation of property linked to criminal activity without first securing a conviction, including where the alleged offender has died.

Two definitions proved decisive. Article 3(6) of Chapter 621 casts a wide net: “property subject to confiscation” includes proceeds of crime, facilitating property, and property involved in money laundering generally. Article 43(2), however, draws the scope much tighter for non-conviction based proceedings, limiting recoverable property to the proceeds derived from specified serious offences (money laundering among them) and expressly excluding facilitating property or property merely “involved” in money laundering. Those categories remain confiscable only on the back of a criminal conviction.

“Proceeds of crime” is defined separately under Article 3(1) as any economic advantage or benefit derived, directly or indirectly, from a relevant offence — calculated gross, with no deduction for expenses or taxes. Chapter 621 also insists on proportionality (Articles 45(b) and 48(6)) and offers an affirmative defence under Article 49(1)(b) for an owner who held property before or at the time of the offence and either did not know of its illegal use or took reasonable steps to address it once aware.

The Arguments

The authorities argued that because undeclared funds had been channelled into a Maltese trust structure, the entire sum constituted the proceeds of money laundering and should be confiscated in full.

The intervener pushed back. The legitimate origin of the corpus – lifetime earnings – was undisputed. Only the tax benefit unlawfully retained through non-declaration, and therefore a fraction of the total, could in principle amount to “proceeds”. The authorities had produced no evidence quantifying that fraction, opting instead to claim the entire sum. He added that the allegation of intentional concealment sat uneasily with the authorities’ own suggestion that the settlor, given her advanced age, may not have understood the documents she signed. He also questioned Malta’s competence over conduct said to have taken place abroad.

The intervener raised the statutory defence available to an owner who acts once aware of an offence, pointed to the glaring disproportion between confiscating the full sum and the comparatively modest tax benefit at stake – particularly after nearly €192,000 in taxes, interest and penalties had already been paid abroad – and argued that any order should in any event be limited to whatever proceeds could actually be identified and quantified.

The Court’s Decision

The court rejected the authorities’ claims in full. It accepted, on the intervener’s own admission, that the predicate offence of tax evasion had been committed, but it held that the authorities had failed to show which part, if any, of the funds in Malta constituted proceeds of crime. Under the statute, “proceeds” means the benefit derived from the offence – not the underlying pot of money from which that benefit may have arisen. Having disposed of the case on that basis, the court saw no need to consider the Article 49 defence.

Why the Judgment Matters

The decision draws a sharp line between the corpus of an asset and the economic benefit derived from an offence connected to it. Where the underlying property has a legitimate, undisputed origin, the state cannot simply confiscate the whole and call it “proceeds of crime”. It must identify and quantify the specific benefit the offence actually generated. That is a meaningful check on the reach of Malta’s asset-recovery machinery.

The judgment confirms that under Chapter 621 the burden of identifying and quantifying proceeds rests squarely on the authorities, and that failing to discharge it is fatal to a confiscation claim – even where a predicate offence is conceded. It is also a reminder that proportionality and ownership-based defences enter the picture only once that threshold question has first been resolved against the owner.

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