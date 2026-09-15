ARTICLE
15 September 2026

Public Prosecutors Tasked With Sanctions Circumvention Investigation At Local Subsidiary Of Russian Bank

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Luxembourg's Finance Ministry has launched an investigation into former Gazprombank Luxembourg managers over allegations of sanctions circumvention and potential insider trading. The probe centers on a sophisticated bond-trading scheme that allegedly exploited EU sanctions through transactions between Luxembourg and Russia.
Luxembourg Criminal Law
Mark Handley
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It is being reported that Luxembourg’s Finance Ministry has tasked the public prosecutor to investigate suspected sanctions circumvention, and possible insider trading, by ex-managers of Gazprombank Luxembourg.

The bank and one of the ex-managers has denied wrongdoing.

The allegations arise out high profile reporting (behind a paywall, but also here) of a bond-trading scheme whereby cut-price Luxembourg bonds were swapped for full-priced bonds in Russia.

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