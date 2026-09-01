Arrested Or Questioned By The Police In Cyprus? 10 Things You Need To Know

What should you do if questioned or arrested by police in Cyprus? Understanding your legal rights during criminal investigations is crucial, from knowing why you're being detained to exercising your right to legal counsel and remaining silent. These ten essential points explain the safeguards available under Cyprus law and how to protect your legal position from the earliest stages of police interaction.

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Being questioned or arrested by the Police can be a stressful experience, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the Cyprus legal system. What you say and do during the early stages of a criminal investigation may have important consequences for the subsequent proceedings.

Cyprus law provides a number of safeguards for suspects and arrested persons. Understanding these rights — and exercising them at the appropriate time — is an important part of protecting your legal position.

Below are 10 key points to keep in mind if you are questioned or arrested by the Police in Cyprus.

1. Find Out in What Capacity You Are Being Questioned

One of the first things to establish is whether the Police wish to speak to you as a witness, as a person who may have information relevant to an investigation, or as a suspect.

During the course of an investigation, the position of a person may change depending on the information obtained by the Police.

If the questions begin to concern your own conduct or possible involvement in an offence, obtaining legal advice before providing substantive answers may be particularly important.

2. If You Are Arrested, You Have the Right to Know Why

A person who is arrested must be informed, without undue delay and in a language that he or she understands, of the reasons for the arrest or detention and of the alleged criminal offence.

You should therefore understand why you are being deprived of your liberty and the nature of the allegations being investigated.

An arrest is not the same as a conviction and does not mean that the person arrested is guilty of an offence.

3. You Have the Right to Consult a Lawyer

A suspect or accused person has the right of access to a lawyer before being questioned by the Police.

This includes the opportunity to meet and communicate privately with the lawyer. Cyprus law also provides for the lawyer’s presence and participation during questioning, subject to the applicable legal framework.

Where there is a possibility that you are personally implicated in the matter under investigation, seeking legal advice before answering substantive questions can be crucial.

4. Communications With Your Lawyer Are Confidential

The confidentiality of communications between a suspect or accused person and his or her lawyer is protected by law.

This protection extends to communications and meetings taking place in connection with the exercise of the right of access to a lawyer.

Confidentiality is important because it allows a person to explain the circumstances of the case fully and obtain legal advice without compromising his or her defence.

5. You Have a Right to Remain Silent

Cyprus criminal procedure recognises the right of a suspect or accused person to remain silent in relation to the criminal offence for which he or she is suspected or prosecuted.

However, the decision whether to answer questions, provide a statement or exercise the right to silence should not be treated mechanically.

The appropriate course will depend upon the particular facts of the case, the allegations being investigated and the evidence available. Legal advice should therefore be obtained before making that decision wherever possible.

6. You Have the Right Not to Incriminate Yourself

Cyprus law also recognises the privilege against self-incrimination.

When a suspect or accused person is asked to make a statement or answer questions, he or she is protected against being compelled to provide information or evidence that may lead to self-incrimination, subject to the lawful powers of the authorities to obtain certain evidence independently of the person’s will.

This is closely connected to, but legally distinct from, the right to remain silent.

7. Be Careful About Statements and Documents You Sign

A Police statement can subsequently become important evidence in criminal proceedings.

For that reason, you should read any statement or document carefully before signing it and ensure that it accurately reflects what you actually said.

If you do not understand any part of the document, you should raise this before signing it and, where appropriate, obtain legal advice.

Never treat a Police statement as a mere administrative formality.

8. An Arrested Person Can Communicate With a Lawyer and Inform Another Person

An arrested person is entitled, subject to the applicable legal provisions, to communicate with a lawyer without undue delay.

The law also provides for communication with a relative, employer or another person of the arrested person’s choice in order to inform them of the arrest or detention and the place where the person is being held.

This can be particularly important for foreign nationals who may have no family or immediate support in Cyprus.

9. If You Do Not Understand Greek, Ask for Interpretation

Language should not prevent a person from understanding the proceedings or exercising his or her rights.

Cyprus law provides rights relating to interpretation and translation for suspects and accused persons who do not understand or speak the language used in the criminal proceedings.

A person should not sign a statement or other document that he or she does not properly understand.

For foreign nationals in particular, requesting interpretation where necessary is an important safeguard rather than a procedural inconvenience.

10. Being Arrested Does Not Mean You Are Guilty

Every suspect and accused person benefits from the presumption of innocence.

The prosecution must establish criminal liability through the applicable legal process, and the rights of the suspect must be respected during the investigation.

For this reason, a person should avoid assuming that an arrest means that the outcome of the case has already been determined.

Final Thoughts

The first hours of a criminal investigation can be important.

Understanding why you are being questioned, obtaining legal advice before making significant decisions, knowing when the right to silence and privilege against self-incrimination apply, and carefully reviewing any statement before signing it can help protect your legal position.

Every criminal investigation is different. The appropriate response will depend on the alleged offence, the evidence and the particular circumstances of the case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.