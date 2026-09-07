ARTICLE
7 September 2026

Investigation Into Alleged Russian Sanctions Breaches Discontinued

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Luxembourg authorities have discontinued a criminal investigation into potential EU sanctions violations by Spacety Luxembourg SA, a Chinese satellite firm that was subsequently placed into liquidation. The case was closed after mutual legal assistance requests were made, though details about the responses and recipient countries remain unclear.
Luxembourg Criminal Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law topic(s)
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

Further to our earlier post regarding a Luxembourg investigation into possible EU sanctions breaches by the company Spacety Luxembourg SA, it is now being reported that the Luxembourg authorities have discontinued the investigation.

A government spokesperson is reported to have stated that the investigation was discontinued after several mutual legal assistance requests had been made, but it is unclear whether these requests were refused, and to which countries the requests were sent.

The company was placed into liquidation in October 2025.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More