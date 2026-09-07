Investigation Into Alleged Russian Sanctions Breaches Discontinued

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Further to our earlier post regarding a Luxembourg investigation into possible EU sanctions breaches by the company Spacety Luxembourg SA, it is now being reported that the Luxembourg authorities have discontinued the investigation.
A government spokesperson is reported to have stated that the investigation was discontinued after several mutual legal assistance requests had been made, but it is unclear whether these requests were refused, and to which countries the requests were sent.
The company was placed into liquidation in October 2025.
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