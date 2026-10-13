Five Charged With Fundraising For Designated Terrorist Group

France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) is reported to have confirmed to the Associated Press that it has charged five individuals on suspicion of fundraising for the designated terrorist group Hamas.
The arrests were done by the General Directorate for Internal Security which is leading the investigation said to have commenced in April of this year.
The authorities are seeking the continued pre-trial detention of the two of the suspects.
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