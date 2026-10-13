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13 October 2026

Five Charged With Fundraising For Designated Terrorist Group

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French authorities have charged five individuals with fundraising for Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, following an investigation that began in April. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office is seeking pre-trial detention for two of the suspects as the case moves forward.
France Criminal Law
Mark Handley
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France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) is reported to have confirmed to the Associated Press that it has charged five individuals on suspicion of fundraising for the designated terrorist group Hamas.

The arrests were done by the General Directorate for Internal Security which is leading the investigation said to have commenced in April of this year.

The authorities are seeking the continued pre-trial detention of the two of the suspects.

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Mark Handley
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