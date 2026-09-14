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14 September 2026

Arrested In Cyprus? A Practical Guide For Foreign Nationals And Their Families

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Christos Paraskevas LLC

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Christos Paraskevas LLC is a dynamic law firm in Cyprus specializing in commercial litigation, corporate law, immigration, and business law. Our dedicated team provides comprehensive legal solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients, ensuring professional and efficient service.
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Foreign nationals arrested in Cyprus face significant challenges including language barriers, unfamiliar legal procedures, and limited access to documentation. Understanding the immediate priorities, securing proper legal representation, and knowing how to coordinate with families and overseas advisers can be critical to protecting rights and preparing an effective defense.
Cyprus Criminal Law
Christos Paraskevas
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Being arrested in a foreign country is stressful, particularly where the person does not speak Greek, has limited access to documents or does not understand the procedure.

Foreign nationals arrested in Cyprus should seek legal advice immediately. Early representation can be critical in understanding the allegation, protecting procedural rights, addressing detention and preparing for any court appearance.

Immediate priorities

The first steps are usually to establish:

  • the exact allegation and investigating authority;
  • whether the person is detained and when they will appear before court;
  • whether an interpreter is required;
  • whether legal representation has been arranged;
  • whether family members or the relevant consular authority should be notified; and
  • whether urgent documents, medical information or evidence must be secured.

A person should not assume that an informal discussion with the police is insignificant. Statements, explanations and consent to provide material can have serious consequences.

Legal representation from the outset

A lawyer can communicate with the investigating authorities, attend where permitted, advise the detained person on the procedure and represent them at court.

Where an application for continued detention, bail or other restrictive conditions is made, preparation must be immediate. The court will consider the particular facts of the case, including the nature of the allegation, the person’s links to Cyprus and any alleged risk of non-attendance or interference with an investigation.

Support for families and overseas advisers

Families abroad often need one clear point of contact in Cyprus. We can provide updates, coordinate with foreign lawyers and assist in communicating with the authorities and, where appropriate, the relevant embassy or consulate. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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