Criminal Prosecution For Purchasing Cars From Russian Embassy

Swedish authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against a car dealership accused of purchasing vehicles from the Russian embassy through a front company to circumvent sanctions.

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It is being reported that the Swedish authorities have brought a criminal prosecution against an unnamed car dealership for purchasing three vehicles valued at SEK 415,000 (c. €37,000) from the Russian embassy.

The unnamed car dealer from the Stockholm area denies the charges.

It is alleged that the payment was made through a front company in an effort to avoid detection of the purchase from an arm of the Russian government, and that no application was made for the licence that might otherwise have permitted the transactions.

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