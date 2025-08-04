21 Fake Flag States, 50 Bogus Websites, One Scam Operation At The Helm

A Lloyd's List investigation has uncovered a sophisticated fake flag network linked to the same domain, which is issuing fake ship registries and seafarer certificates to sanctioned vessels worldwide.

The investigation revealed at least 21 fraudulent ship registry and certification operations linked to a single online source – marinegov.net.

These fake registries have emerged since early 2024, with a total of around 50 fraudulent websites active or still under construction.

According to International Maritime Organization (IMO) data, 306 ships are known to be falsely flagged under 29 fake flags, but Lloyd's List uncovered an additional 21 never previously identified fake registries.

The root of much of the fraud links back to a Chinese-based scam operation behind fake flags such as Matthew Islands, Sint Maartin, Timor-Leste and others.

These fraudulent websites mimic real registry branding, often copying site structure, URLs, and even QR codes, making them difficult to detect.

Ships using these false flags, including sanctioned vessels, can reflag rapidly (sometimes three times in two weeks) to evade enforcement.

Investigations are now underway, with the IMO and Interpol among the authorities involved. For more information on the flag registries and inactive sites linked to marinegov.net click here.

Why the Flag State Matters

The flag a vessel flies is not just symbolic; it defines the legal jurisdiction under which the vessel operates. A flag state is responsible for enforcing regulations relating to:

Safety and environmental standards

Vessel inspections and certifications

Crewing and labour compliance

Compliance with international maritime conventions

A reputable flag state provides assurance that a vessel meets recognised standards, which is critical for insurance, chartering, port access, and international reputation.

Fake flag registries, by contrast, provide none of this protection. In fact, operating under false documents can lead to:

Port detentions during routine inspections

Insurance claims being denied or invalidated

Fines, reputational damage, and potential blacklisting

Exposure to regulatory enforcement or sanctions risks

In short: the consequences of using a fake registry, knowingly or otherwise, can be severe.

What to Do if You Encounter a Suspicious Registry

If you come across a flag registry website or document that seems suspicious:

Verify the registry by checking the official IMO white list, or consult with a reputable maritime services provider. Report it by contacting the relevant maritime authority or the flag state administration. Fraudulent activity undermines the integrity of the entire industry. Seek professional advice if you're unsure about the legitimacy of a vessel's current registration or documentation, act sooner rather than later.

In a World of Imitations, Trust Experience

This recent news is a timely reminder of how sophisticated fraud can appear online and why it's vital to work with trusted professionals when it comes to structuring vessel ownership and flagging a vessel.

