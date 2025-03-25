Fines And Legal Proceedings Due To Deficiencies In Whistleblowing Systems

In recent months, an increasing number of fines and legal proceedings have been initiated against companies that do not properly operate their whistleblowing systems. Authorities are placing greater emphasis on compliance with regulations for reporting misconduct, particularly concerning the requirements of the EU Whistleblower Directive (EU 2019/1937).

What Issues Can Lead to Sanctions?

The complete absence of a whistleblowing system or its inadequate implementation

No possibility for anonymous reporting

Insufficient data protection and confidentiality measures

Lack of protection for whistleblowers or implementation of retaliatory measures

Failure to investigate reports or unreasonable delays in handling them

Recent Cases and Findings

Recently, several significant fines have been imposed on various European companies. For instance, a German company was fined €500,000 for failing to ensure a proper investigation of reports and not safeguarding whistleblower protection. In another case, a French company was sued because its system did not comply with GDPR and EU directives.

How to Avoid Fines and Legal Proceedings

Ensure that your company has a well-functioning, secure, and anonymous whistleblowing system.

Train your employees and management on reporting processes and the importance of whistleblower protection.

Make sure that the processing of reports is transparent, efficient, and legally compliant.

Regularly review your whistleblowing procedures and update them as necessary to comply with the latest regulations.

An effective whistleblowing system is not only crucial from a legal perspective but also strengthens corporate integrity and employee trust in the long term.