ARTICLE
25 March 2025

Fines And Legal Proceedings Due To Deficiencies In Whistleblowing Systems

KP
Katona & Partners Attorneys at Law

Contributor

Katona & Partners Attorneys at Law logo
Katona & Partners  the law office in pool with Schrömbges + Partner Hamburg render legal services in all fields of business law, focusing on: VAT-law, Corporate law consultancy, Customs law (EU), Labour Law, Competition law, Public procurement law, Trademark law ,Food law (these to be in bullet points)
Explore Firm Details
In recent months, an increasing number of fines and legal proceedings have been initiated against companies that do not properly operate their whistleblowing systems.
European Union Employment and HR
Katona & Partners Attorneys At Law

In recent months, an increasing number of fines and legal proceedings have been initiated against companies that do not properly operate their whistleblowing systems. Authorities are placing greater emphasis on compliance with regulations for reporting misconduct, particularly concerning the requirements of the EU Whistleblower Directive (EU 2019/1937).

What Issues Can Lead to Sanctions?

  • The complete absence of a whistleblowing system or its inadequate implementation
  • No possibility for anonymous reporting
  • Insufficient data protection and confidentiality measures
  • Lack of protection for whistleblowers or implementation of retaliatory measures
  • Failure to investigate reports or unreasonable delays in handling them

Recent Cases and Findings

Recently, several significant fines have been imposed on various European companies. For instance, a German company was fined €500,000 for failing to ensure a proper investigation of reports and not safeguarding whistleblower protection. In another case, a French company was sued because its system did not comply with GDPR and EU directives.

How to Avoid Fines and Legal Proceedings

  • Ensure that your company has a well-functioning, secure, and anonymous whistleblowing system.
  • Train your employees and management on reporting processes and the importance of whistleblower protection.
  • Make sure that the processing of reports is transparent, efficient, and legally compliant.
  • Regularly review your whistleblowing procedures and update them as necessary to comply with the latest regulations.

An effective whistleblowing system is not only crucial from a legal perspective but also strengthens corporate integrity and employee trust in the long term.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Katona & Partners Attorneys At Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More