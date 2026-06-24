Liechtenstein Foundations vs German Foundations 2026 Guide For Private Wealth, Succession And Philanthropy

Private wealth is changing faster than many legal structures were designed to accommodate, because internationally mobile families, founders, investors, family offices and philanthropists are now expected to reconcile succession planning, asset preservation, tax transparency, family governance, bank compliance, reporting duties, charitable impact, digital assets and reputational risk...

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Private wealth is changing faster than many legal structures were designed to accommodate, because internationally mobile families, founders, investors, family offices and philanthropists are now expected to reconcile succession planning, asset preservation, tax transparency, family governance, bank compliance, reporting duties, charitable impact, digital assets and reputational risk within one coherent architecture that remains credible not only at the moment of establishment, but also after the founder has withdrawn, after the next generation has taken responsibility, and after the family’s economic centre of gravity has moved across borders.

Against this background, the Liechtenstein foundation has returned to the centre of serious private wealth and philanthropic structuring, not because it promises secrecy, artificial tax results or decorative complexity, but because it offers something that has become rarer in European wealth planning: a stable civil law vehicle, located in a politically predictable EEA jurisdiction, capable of combining private benefit purposes, charitable objectives, investment holding functions and carefully drafted governance mechanics within a legal framework that sophisticated banks, trustees, tax advisers, regulators and courts can understand.

Germany also offers a strong and reputable foundation environment, particularly where philanthropic activity, donor relations, local recognition and domestic institutional proximity are central. Yet the German foundation and the Liechtenstein foundation answer different strategic questions. Germany is often the natural choice for a nationally anchored charitable project with a strong domestic donor base, while Liechtenstein is frequently more suitable where the structure must serve international family governance, cross border asset holding, long term succession, private and charitable purposes in parallel, and discreet but compliant administration.

The relevant question is therefore not whether Liechtenstein is “better” than Germany in the abstract. The relevant question is whether the founder, family or philanthropic sponsor needs a structure whose legal centre is embedded in one national ecosystem, or whether the structure must operate as a durable international platform that can hold different categories of assets, accommodate beneficiaries in several jurisdictions, support professional governance, remain acceptable to financial institutions, and allow future decisions to be made through a constitution rather than through personal improvisation.

The foundation as a governance instrument, not merely as an asset container

A foundation is not a company without shareholders, nor is it a trust under another name. Properly designed, it is a legal person with dedicated assets, a defined purpose, an internal constitution and decision making organs that are bound by the founder’s original intent, the foundation documents and the applicable law. This makes it especially useful where the problem is not merely ownership, but continuity.

For entrepreneurs, the foundation can help separate operational business risk from family wealth, while preserving strategic control over participations through voting rules, board architecture and family governance principles. For internationally active families, it can provide a neutral centre for succession, distributions, education support, philanthropic giving and the preservation of a family enterprise. For philanthropists, it can transform personal intent into an institutional mission that survives changes in residence, family composition and market conditions.

This is where Liechtenstein often becomes attractive. Its foundation law allows a high degree of constitutional precision, provided that the structure is drafted honestly, funded properly, administered professionally and coordinated with tax advisers in all relevant jurisdictions. A Liechtenstein foundation should never be presented as a shortcut around home country tax law, forced heirship rules, anti abuse rules or reporting obligations. It is, however, a powerful legal instrument where the purpose is legitimate, the governance is real, and the implementation is disciplined.

Private benefit foundations: why Liechtenstein is often chosen for family wealth

The private benefit foundation is one of Liechtenstein’s most important structuring tools for families and founders. It can be used to support beneficiaries, preserve assets, hold participations, organise distributions, maintain family governance and combine private purposes with charitable elements. Unlike structures that depend on continued personal ownership, the foundation creates an institutional framework in which assets are no longer managed merely as property of an individual, but as assets dedicated to a legally defined purpose.

In practice, this matters where the founder wants to avoid fragmentation of wealth across heirs, where a family business should not be destabilised by individual succession events, where beneficiaries should be protected from premature control, or where the family wishes to distinguish between economic benefit, voting influence, information rights and administrative power.

Liechtenstein’s model is particularly valuable because much of the sensitive architecture can be placed in by laws, supplementary regulations or internal governance documents, while the foundation’s constitutional framework remains legally coherent. Beneficiaries can be identified directly or through objectively determinable criteria. Distribution rules can be tailored. Advisory bodies can be created. Protector style functions can be included. Investment guidelines can be structured. Founder rights may be reserved where permitted and where their reservation is consistent with the tax, succession and substance analysis required in the relevant jurisdictions.

This flexibility is not the same as arbitrariness. It requires careful drafting, professional administration and an appreciation that every retained right, every distribution mechanism and every governance body may have tax, civil law, reporting and litigation consequences.

Germany’s foundation environment: strong, respected and increasingly transparent

Germany remains a highly reputable foundation jurisdiction, especially for charitable foundations that operate in Germany, raise donations from German donors, maintain a local public profile or benefit from close interaction with German authorities, communities and institutional partners.

For family foundations, Germany can also be appropriate where the family, the assets, the tax position and the intended sphere of activity are substantially German. The German legal system is mature, the foundation culture is well established, and local advisers, banks and authorities are familiar with the instrument.

However, Germany’s foundation environment also carries features that must be considered carefully. The formation process is authority driven. Ongoing supervision remains relevant. Structural amendments can require official involvement. The future central register will increase transparency and legal certainty, but it will also make the public profile of German foundations more relevant than before. For family foundations, German substitute inheritance tax, which is generally relevant in thirty year intervals, must be incorporated into long term planning from the beginning rather than treated as a remote technicality.

For a purely German charitable project, these points may be acceptable or even desirable. For an international family structure whose asset base, beneficiaries, advisers, banks and strategic objectives are distributed across several countries, the same features may reduce flexibility, increase administrative friction and make Liechtenstein the more natural legal seat.

Charitable foundations: international philanthropy and controlled impact

Charitable foundations raise a different set of questions. Here the founder usually wants not only continuity, but legitimacy, measurable impact, credible supervision and tax recognition where donations or endowments are made. Both Germany and Liechtenstein can support serious philanthropy, but their practical orientation differs.

Germany is particularly strong where the foundation’s mission is connected to German civic life, German donors, German tax recognition and German charitable institutions. It provides a familiar framework for domestic philanthropy, and for many locally embedded projects this is precisely what is required.

Liechtenstein, by contrast, is often more attractive where the philanthropic mission is international, where grants may be made across several countries, where the founder wishes to combine philanthropic activity with family governance, or where a structure must interact with international banks, foreign tax advisers, operational charities and professional service providers across borders. Liechtenstein charitable foundations are subject to foundation supervision, and this supervision is a material advantage where the objective is to demonstrate proper use of funds, governance discipline and institutional credibility.

This distinction is commercially important. Philanthropy is no longer only about donating capital. It is about demonstrating that capital is used in a manner that is legally sound, reputationally defensible and operationally auditable. For founders who wish to support science, education, culture, humanitarian work, climate projects, innovation, medical research or cross border social projects, the jurisdictional choice should therefore be made only after the legal, tax, banking, reporting and operational consequences have been mapped.

The Liechtenstein PCC foundation: a strategic tool for modern philanthropy and holding structures

One of Liechtenstein’s most interesting advantages is the possibility of using a segmented foundation, commonly discussed through the language of a Protected Cell Company. In simplified terms, the foundation can be structured with a core and separate segments, where assets and liabilities are allocated in a legally organised manner.

This is particularly relevant for charitable projects that would be too small or too administratively expensive as fully independent foundations, but that still require identity, accounting discipline, internal separation and legal clarity. It can also be useful for holding structures where different participations, family branches, philanthropic missions or investment compartments should be organised separately under one institutional roof.

The strategic value of this instrument lies in the combination of central administration and separated asset logic. A family, philanthropist or founder can avoid unnecessary duplication while preserving the distinct identity of different projects or asset pools. For impact philanthropy, this can be decisive, because donors often want their project to be visible and distinct, while professional administrators need scalable governance, reporting and compliance processes.

The PCC model is not a universal answer. It must be assessed carefully in relation to creditor protection, banking acceptance, accounting, segment governance, tax treatment and the actual purpose of the structure. Where it is suitable, however, it can produce a level of organisational elegance that many other European foundation regimes cannot easily replicate.

Why foundations are relevant for entrepreneurs, digital assets and internationally mobile wealth

The modern foundation is no longer used only for traditional securities portfolios or real estate. Increasingly, founders and families ask whether foundations can hold private company shares, intellectual property, venture investments, fund interests, digital assets, token positions, art, collectibles, receivables or other assets whose economic value may develop over time.

Liechtenstein is well positioned for these discussions because its legal and financial ecosystem has developed significant expertise in corporate law, financial market regulation, fintech, blockchain, tokenisation, compliance and cross border execution. This does not mean that every asset should be placed into a foundation. It means that the analysis can be conducted in a jurisdiction where lawyers, trustees, banks, auditors and regulators are familiar with complex asset classes and with the difference between lawful innovation and uncontrolled risk.

For founders who have created value through technology, crypto assets, regulated platforms, intellectual property or operating businesses, the foundation can become part of a broader continuity strategy. The decisive work lies in translating commercial reality into legal architecture. Who controls voting rights. Who receives economic benefits. Who approves asset sales. Who manages conflicts of interest. Who has information rights. Who can amend internal rules. Who supervises the supervisors. Who decides after the founder is no longer available.

These questions cannot be answered by templates. They require integrated legal design.

Practical criteria for choosing between Liechtenstein and Germany

The choice between Liechtenstein and Germany should start with the founder’s real objective, not with a generic jurisdictional preference. In our experience, the following questions usually determine the answer.

Where are the beneficiaries resident. Where are the assets located. Is the structure mainly private, charitable or mixed. Is public visibility desirable or sensitive. Should the foundation raise donations in Germany or operate internationally. Will the structure hold an operating business directly, or should operational activity be placed in a subsidiary. Are there forced heirship risks. Are there pending family conflicts. Are digital assets or high growth participations involved. Will banks require substance, governance evidence and compliance documentation. Does the founder wish to reserve rights. Which tax advisers must be involved before implementation.

Liechtenstein often becomes compelling where the structure must be international, flexible, governance driven, discreet and professionally administered. Germany often remains compelling where the project is essentially German, the donor environment is domestic, public charitable recognition is important, and the founder accepts the supervisory and transparency profile of the German system.

The wrong conclusion would be to choose a jurisdiction based on marketing language alone. The right conclusion is to build a structure that can be explained to a bank, a tax authority, a court, a beneficiary, an auditor and the next generation without embarrassment.

How Bergt Law supports founders, families and philanthropists

Bergt Law, based in Vaduz, advises clients on Liechtenstein legal aspects of structures at the intersection of private wealth, corporate law, financial regulation, fintech, blockchain, compliance, foundation governance and cross border implementation. This combination matters because foundation projects rarely remain confined to foundation law alone.

A serious foundation mandate may involve corporate participations, shareholder arrangements, banking documentation, investment guidelines, regulatory questions, tax coordination, digital asset custody, beneficiary governance, founder rights, forced heirship analysis, philanthropic grant making, reporting duties and reputational risk. Treating these topics separately may produce documents. Treating them together produces a sustainable legal solution.

For founders, families, family offices, trustees, fiduciaries, banks and philanthropic sponsors seeking a Liechtenstein foundation, a charitable foundation, a private benefit foundation, a holding foundation or a segmented foundation, Bergt Law provides legal analysis, representation and coordination from a Liechtenstein perspective.

For further information, visit Bergt Law’s English website at bergt.law/en.

Executive Summary:

Liechtenstein and Germany both offer credible foundation regimes, but they serve different strategic purposes.

Liechtenstein is often stronger for international family wealth, cross border governance, private benefit structures, mixed private and charitable purposes, investment holding and philanthropic activity outside one domestic market.

Germany is often attractive for domestic philanthropy, local donor relations, German charitable recognition and structures whose centre of gravity is clearly in Germany.

A Liechtenstein private benefit foundation can provide continuity, governance discipline and asset preservation where ownership fragmentation, succession disputes or uncontrolled beneficiary influence would endanger long term objectives.

A Liechtenstein charitable foundation can support international philanthropy where supervision, professional administration and cross border grant making must be combined.

The Liechtenstein PCC foundation can be a sophisticated tool for separated projects, segmented philanthropic initiatives or holding structures, provided that the legal, tax, banking and creditor protection consequences are reviewed in detail.

Germany’s foundation register and German substitute inheritance tax should be addressed early in any German family foundation analysis.

The decisive issue is not secrecy or tax reduction, but whether the structure is lawful, bankable, tax sustainable, professionally governed and durable across generations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.