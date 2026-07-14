Louis Theroux Confirmed As Endnote For Private Wealth Conference 2026

Jersey Finance has announced this year’s theme for their annual private wealth conference, which will examine why trust, substance and resilience matter more than ever against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.

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Jersey Finance has announced this year’s theme for their annual private wealth conference, which will examine why trust, substance and resilience matter more than ever against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty.

The conference, Trusted Shores, which will take place in London on 22 September, explores how jurisdictions like Jersey are helping private wealth professionals navigate an increasingly complex global environment with confidence, stability and long-term perspective.

This year, the much-anticipated endnote speaker for the event will be acclaimed documentary-maker Louis Theroux.

Photo: Ryan McNamara

Louis, who is also a writer, producer and podcast host, is renowned for his distinctive interviewing style and has spent decades exploring complex social issues and engaging with people from all walks of life. Drawing on these experiences, he will offer a unique perspective on connection, credibility and building trust in an increasingly divided world.

Designed for lawyers, investment managers, accountants, bankers, trustees and family office professionals, the half-day conference brings together leading voices from across the private wealth industry to explore the trends shaping international wealth management, cross-border planning and the future of global finance. It also offers valuable opportunities to exchange ideas and connect with hundreds of private wealth professionals from Jersey and London during dedicated networking sessions, panel sessions and keynote talks throughout the afternoon. Further speakers, including the keynote announcement and details of the full conference programme will be announced in due course.

Commenting ahead of the event, Jersey Finance’s Chief Executive Officer, Joe Moynihan, said:

“At this year’s conference we are really focussing on our reputation as a stable and leading international finance centre, underpinned by high regulatory standards, a rigorous approach to compliance and a commitment to global cooperation.”

“Hence, Trusted Shores, the event will examine the current and future private wealth landscape and what professionals and UHNW individuals can do to ensure the long-term health of their investments and wealth. We are very excited to be welcoming the acclaimed documentary-maker and journalist, Louis Theroux, as our endnote speaker too. We know that our members will not want to miss this and encourage people to sign up quickly to ensure their space.”

More than 500 delegates from London and across the UK are expected to attend the event, which will also include dedicated networking opportunities during lunch, afternoon tea and post-conference networking drinks. The conference is sponsored by Affinity Private Wealth, Butterfield Bank Jersey, Carey Olsen, Clarity, Crestbridge Fiduciary, Equiom, Fairway Group, Hawksford, HIGHVERN, HSBC Bank plc – Jersey Branch, Investec Bank (Channel Islands) Limited, Lloyds Bank, Praxis, Quilter Cheviot, Walkers.

Event tickets are available here and are open to London-based lawyers, investment managers, accountants, bankers and trustees, as well as Jersey-based industry experts.

This press release was first published by Jersey Finance.

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